Scarlett Johansson Reportedly In Talks To Cameo In Disney Plus Show

The expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is happening at a rate that even the most optimistic of fans couldn’t have predicted, with the series of huge reveals unveiled at this week’s Disney Investor Day almost doubling the amount of content in the works.

There are now twelve movies officially announced if you include Deadpool 3, which recently hired a pair of new writers, while on the Disney Plus front, there are no less than thirteen shows in development, including ten live-action outings, the one-off Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and animated spinoffs What If…? and I Am Groot. Based on the sheer volume of MCU stories coming down the pipeline, then, you can understand why Kevin Feige is planning on cycling out the majority of the Phase One heroes to keep the roster fresh, but that still hasn’t stopped Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans from constantly being linked with a return.

Not only that, but even though WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Solider will have both debuted on Disney Plus by the time the delayed Black Widow hits theaters, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Scarlett Johansson could be sticking around for at least a little longer. The tipster says that the actress is in talks to cameo in one of the upcoming streaming exclusives, with Hawkeye being touted as the most likely candidate.

Of course, Jeremy Renner is rumored for a brief appearance in Black Widow, and given the relationship between Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff, it would make total sense for her to return the favor via a scene or two in Hawkeye. That being said, it would obviously need to be a flashback seeing as she was killed off in Avengers: Endgame and her long-awaited solo movie is a prequel.