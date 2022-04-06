A Tiny Audience, the HBO Latino show that showcases huge artists in front of intimate crowds, is coming back for a third season.

The show, which is also available to stream on HBO Max, showcases the biggest acts in Latin music and shares personal stories about the artists as well, according to a media advisory the network shared with We Got This Covered.

“In this series of intimate music specials, Latin musicians reveal a personal secret to the “tiny” audience before them and perform a pair of songs that are meaningful to them,” according to the HBO Max website.

More than 15 artists are on the docket this season, including Jessie Reyez, Danna Paola, Carla Morrison, Justin Quiles, Jon Secada, Zion & Lennox, Guaynaa, Mike Bahía & Friends, La India, Manuel Medrano, Ximena Sariñana, Aleks Syntek, Robin Thicke, Becky G, Jay Wheeler and the lead in the upcoming Batgirl movie, Leslie Grace. The actress/singer said performing on the show was a dream come true.

“Some of my all-time favorite environments to perform in have been intimate settings. Playing for ‘A Tiny Audience’ was a dream. Getting the chance to connect and share some anecdotes behind the music to an audience a few feet away reminded me of the beautiful communal experience music creates. I truly had a blast!”

The show is hosted by María Elisa Ayerbe, Sarah Packiam, and Daniel René.

In this season’s first episode, Becky G performs her hits “Mayores,” “Sin pijama” and “Shower,” alongside a new song about her grandmother. Grace will perform “Díganle,” “Bachatica” and “Duro y Suave” for her episode.

Season 3 of A Tiny Audience premieres April 22 at 10 pm.