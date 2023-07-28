‘Secret Invasion’ deleted footage reveals a major ‘Spider-Man’ crossover was cut

Quantity isn’t always the same as quality, but Secret Invasion having some more meat on its bones would surely only have helped the reputation of what is the weakest-rated of Marvel’s Disney Plus series by some margin. Although the first three episodes were a sturdy circa 50 minutes in length, by the time of the sixth episode, they were barely scraping above 30 minutes, which no doubt had a lot to do with why the finale felt so underwhelming.

Clearly, Marvel shot a whole lot of extra footage that never ended up making it to the screen. And it’s not like they’ve even tried to hide it either. As one eagle-eyed tweeter (or *sigh* X-er) spotted, the Secret Invasion trailers teased a surprising Spider-Man trilogy crossover that didn’t ultimately factor into the show. Specifically, some shots demonstrate that the Department of Damage Control was set to appear.

Image via Twitter

The DODC was first introduced into the MCU in Spider-Man: Homecoming, before going onto have significant roles in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel as well. As for how the organization would’ve been included in Secret Invasion, these shots clearly show Damage Control locking away Cull Obsidian’s genetic material. So now we know where the Skrulls got the DNA they needed for their Super-Skrull process. Those in the comments to this thread, however, wonder if it could’ve been revealed that the Skrulls have infiltrated the DODC, which might explain their increasingly hostile actions in both NWH and Ms. Marvel.

Not that Damage Control’s role was the only thing cut from the series, as these three additional shots are among the glut of other deleted scenes we never got to see.

Image via Twitter

I’m sorry, are you telling me they shot a moving sequence of G’iah crying over her dead father’s body and Marvel removed it? We know that Secret Invasion under went a considerable four-month reshoots period, so clearly there’s a big story to be told one day about what went on behind the scenes. One rumor has it that a whole subplot was removed due to uncomfortable associations with the Ukraine invasion.

Whatever the truth, fans finding out some Spider-Man connections were junked is only increasing the need for Marvel to do some Secret Invasion damage control of its own.