‘Secret Invasion’ trailer may have dropped a huge ‘Fantastic Four’ tease, but it seems a little too obvious

With the Secret Invasion trailer having finally reared its head, it’s no surprise that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like dire wolves to a dead bison, have since flocked to pick it apart frame by frame.

Beyond seeming to deliver on its promised tonal departure from the rest of the franchise, there was one sneak peek in particular that sent the internet into a mini-tizzy; namely Gravik’s surprise stretching capabilities. From there, it only took a hop, skip, and jump before the Super-Skrull rumors began buzzing about.

We broke down the nuances behind Super-Skrull before, but the gist of his powers are harboring the abilities of each member of the Fantastic Four, including Mister Fantastic’s elasticity. And with Gravik seemingly tapping into such a skill in the fresh footage, perhaps Secret Invasion will play a role in ushering Marvel’s first family into Kevin Feige’s multiverse.

super skrull is in secret invasion?

would that mean the fantastic four is already in the mcu?

potentially being the first line of defense when the bad skrulls became hostile, then becoming some of their first victims that were used to experiment on their shapeshifting abilities? — césar alexander 🏹 (@carnedementira) April 3, 2023

Not everyone is convinced that Gravik is who half of the internet seems to assume he is; the MCU may have gotten bolder and bolder in its creative liberties lately, but introducing Super-Skrull before the Fantastic Four just seems a touch too strange, considering that the villain is one of the team’s most prominent adversaries.

Was wondering if that was a glimpse at a super skrull but the Fantastic Four haven't been introduced yet for one to be around #SecretInvasion — Yohance Thomas (@jabariT) April 3, 2023

Feels weird that they're introducing the Super-Skrull before the Fantastic Four, but sure ok I'll take it — 🎀 Art "Reading is Cool Actually" Vandelay 🇺🇦 (@TheVandelay) April 3, 2023

On the other hand, if we were actually right to follow this particular trail of breadcrumbs, all it would take is one monologue from Gravik to kickstart yet another argument.

Would be interesting to have the Super Skrull, with him explaining he got his powers as analogues to the Fantastic Four, and then surprised the world does not remember them, as Doom made the world (but not the universe) forget them https://t.co/okwTcB7r5J — LodiX (@lodix1) March 31, 2023

Fantastic Four teases or not, it looks like we have a lot to look forward to in Secret Invasion, a series that looks all but ready to take the deviant nature of the MCU’s Disney Plus library to new heights, just as Andor did for Star Wars not long ago.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney Plus on June 21.