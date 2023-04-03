‘Secret Invasion’ trailer may have dropped a huge ‘Fantastic Four’ tease, but it seems a little too obvious
With the Secret Invasion trailer having finally reared its head, it’s no surprise that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like dire wolves to a dead bison, have since flocked to pick it apart frame by frame.
Beyond seeming to deliver on its promised tonal departure from the rest of the franchise, there was one sneak peek in particular that sent the internet into a mini-tizzy; namely Gravik’s surprise stretching capabilities. From there, it only took a hop, skip, and jump before the Super-Skrull rumors began buzzing about.
We broke down the nuances behind Super-Skrull before, but the gist of his powers are harboring the abilities of each member of the Fantastic Four, including Mister Fantastic’s elasticity. And with Gravik seemingly tapping into such a skill in the fresh footage, perhaps Secret Invasion will play a role in ushering Marvel’s first family into Kevin Feige’s multiverse.
Not everyone is convinced that Gravik is who half of the internet seems to assume he is; the MCU may have gotten bolder and bolder in its creative liberties lately, but introducing Super-Skrull before the Fantastic Four just seems a touch too strange, considering that the villain is one of the team’s most prominent adversaries.
On the other hand, if we were actually right to follow this particular trail of breadcrumbs, all it would take is one monologue from Gravik to kickstart yet another argument.
Fantastic Four teases or not, it looks like we have a lot to look forward to in Secret Invasion, a series that looks all but ready to take the deviant nature of the MCU’s Disney Plus library to new heights, just as Andor did for Star Wars not long ago.
Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney Plus on June 21.