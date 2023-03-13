‘Sesame Street’ announces first NFT collection, starting with Cookie Monster

You may have thought that NFTs were dead by now, especially due to the multiple scams, theft, and allegations that occurred from time to time. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, thanks to Sesame Street. This 54-year-old children’s program has announced that it will be releasing digital tokens for avid collectors who are still fans of the show, or grew up with the program when they were younger.

This first collection of Sesame Street NFTs will feature the iconic blue monster, Cookie Monster. According to Variety, there will be 5,555 tokens up for grabs, priced at $60 each. Sesame Workshop has confirmed with Variety that it plans to release more collectibles later in the year, perhaps featuring other characters from the show.

The Sesame Street NFT is a collaborative project with VeVe digital collectibles, a website that offers digital collectibles from NFTs to digital comic books. This company has worked with other notable IPs such as DC, Star Trek, and Back To The Future, just to name a few. The company started back in 2018, and had its first major partnership with the fashion brand Givenchy in 2021. According to VeVe’s website, collectors can showcase their collections through augmented reality, as well as access them through the VeVe app.

Sesame Workshop’s VP for Global Strategic Partnerships and Themed Entertainment Jennifer Ahearn released a statement about the brand’s new digital partnership, stating that these digital collectibles “are a great way to celebrate” the show’s legacy.

“Collaborating with VeVe for [Sesame Street’s] first collection of digital collectibles is a great way to celebrate [the series’] enduring legacy and give our long-time fans a new way to showcase their love for Sesame Street and its characters,”

Despite the multiple bad presses that NFTs have received, these digital tokens are here to stay. Just last year, former president Donald Trump launched his own NFT collection for his patriots, with each token retailing at $99. Meanwhile, Rick and Morty‘s co-creator, Dan Harmon promoted his upcoming animated TV show with an NFT collection, which also gives collectors exclusive access to “private experiences” like merch and early access to future episodes.

If you’re interested in collecting these NFT tokens based on the popular and ongoing children’s program, the first drop of the Cookie Monster collection will be available on the VeVe digital collectibles app on March 19, 2023.