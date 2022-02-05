Seth Rogen shares retro ‘Pam & Tommy’ BTS photos

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Pam & Tommy episode one.

Everyone’s talking about Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, which has been winning praise from critics, particularly towards the performances of stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan for their portrayals of the titular tabloid fodder couple.

Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman lend support as Rand Gauthier and Michael Morrison, the two men responsible for the distribution and sales of the infamous sex tape of the famous couple. Recently, Rogen took to Twitter to show off some behind the scenes looks at the retro outfits he donned while acting on the show.

The outfits, which feature long and short-sleeved tops tucked into jeans, are very reminiscent of the fashion of the late 1990s, in which the series is set. He captioned the tweet: “Watch #pamandtommy on Hulu now and enjoy the glory of my outfits:”

Watch #pamandtommy on Hulu now and enjoy the glory of my outfits: pic.twitter.com/6lDt0ATAFn — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 3, 2022

Gauthier was an electrician and carpenter who was hired by Lee to renovate a part of his home. When the wildman drummer refused to pay him for his services, and eventually fires him, he takes it upon himself to get his payment by all means.

He begins to stalk Lee’s Malibu mansion, tracking the couple’s movements for several months, later breaking in and stealing a safe. Little did he know the safe contained the couple’s sex tape, which he eventually sold on the internet and made a fortune, becoming arguably the first viral sensation.

Pam & Tommy was created by Robert Siegel, with Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive-producing under their production company, Point Grey Pictures. While the first three episodes aired at once, subsequent episodes will be released weekly.