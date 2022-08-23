Netflix’s Sex Education has been a hit for the streaming service. A fourth season is being made. It will come out at a later date, and, while some stars know when work is imminent, Jim Howick now says he does not know if he will get called out to the show.

Howick reveals the news in a new article published by Digital Spy today. He plays Colin Hendricks, a student at the fictional school in the U.K. on the show, and says the lack of info is because there is a large scale of characters, and such enormity can cause delays to news.

“I think I am, but do you know what? I genuinely don’t know yet, and that is the honest truth. I don’t know. They’re filming now, but it’s such an enormous cast, and it goes on for ages. So, I’m sure that I’m in their plans, but because I’m not optioned, they’ll probably tell me with a month to go.”

'Sex Education' season 4 first-look images 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

Later in the piece, Howick also says the show shoots for much longer than the typical production in the U.K., and wraps up in a few weeks. He also addresses a co-star’s exit, says he is happy to take another check from Netflix, and, while not knowing if he is in the next batch of episodes yet, Howick adds he feels he would have found out if he was not needed for work by now, too.

“I’ll probably find out soon, and I’m pretty sure I am, I would know if I wasn’t. I think I’m probably in it, but probably in second block, and that films until February.”

Sex Education’s currently-released seasons each have eight episodes. The show largely follows Asa Butterfield’s Otis Milburn, a student who is ambivalent about sex due to his sex therapist mother’s inability to maintain romantic relationships. If Howick does not return here, his next project is the U.K. version of Ghosts, which returns for another round on the BBC this year. His other work includes Here We Go, Pandemonium, and Bill, and his first film appearance was 2004’s Hellboy in a minor role.