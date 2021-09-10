Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Wants In On Marvel’s What If…?

Kevin Feige has already confirmed that Season 2 of Marvel’s What If…? will incorporate Phase Four movies, and looking at the record-breaking box office success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last weekend, it would be safe to assume that Destin Daniel Cretton’s blockbuster will get an episode dedicated to re-imagining the story from a brand new perspective.

Black Widow is also expected to feature, and it’s just as well that Scarlett Johansson was replaced as Natasha Romanoff by Lake Bell for the Disney Plus animated series, because there’d be no chance of the actress reprising her role after she launched legal action against the Mouse House for her solo film being sent to Premier Access.

Luckily, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is reveling in his newfound status as the MCU’s newest Avenger, and in a new interview with the Phase Zero podcast, the actor admitted he’d love to be a part of What If…?‘s next run.

“What If…?, I think What If…?. I mean, that’s the one place to go to be free of any sort of expectation, any sort of audience preconceived notions. I think you go to What If…? and literally anything is possible, like a multiverse where Shang runs a Marvel blog and you just follow him as he sleuths around in and around the offices and tries to get the inside scoop on all the heroes. It’ll be like Gossip Girl, but it’ll be Shang. You know what I mean?”

While creator and lead writer A.C. Bradley no doubt has more ambitious things in mind for Season 2 of Marvel’s What If…? than having Shang-Chi appear as the MCU’s very own Gossip Girl, you get where Liu is coming from. Literally anything is possible as we’ve seen already thanks to Peggy Carter becoming a super soldier, T’Challa leading the Guardians of the Galaxy, Hank Pym murdering Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Doctor Strange tearing the very fabric of reality apart and a full-blown zombie apocalypse showcasing an all-new side to the mythology.