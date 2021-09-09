Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Zombie Thanos

The latest Marvel series to join Disney+’s roster, What If…? Has received overwhelmingly positive reviews by both fans and critics alike. However, there is one particular aspect of the latest episode fans are going crazy for.

During Marvel What If? episode five we see the most obscure of all alternative realities so far, a world where the Avengers have been infected by a zombie plague, though it wasn’t an Avengers member who had fans going wild, instead, one of their iconic foes Thanos.

Near the conclusion of the episode, we meet this zombified villain who has a fully assembled Infinity Gauntlet at his disposal. With a zombie wielding this weapon, you can imagine what comes next. Here’s how fans reacted to his appearance.

WHAT IF?…ZOMBIES. I AM TELLING YOU, THIS WAS ONE IF MY FAV EP, THE JOKES WERE HILARIOUS, THE ACTION WITH THE ANIMATION WAS GREAT. BUT THE STORY, I GOTTA READ THE COMIC NOW BECAUSE ZOMBIE!CAP, ZOMBIE!WANDA AND ZOMBIE THANOS WTF THIS WAS SO JAW-DROPPING #WhatIfzombies #blam pic.twitter.com/8eTtz8qTgB — DanzQueen (@Redruls20) September 8, 2021

Zombie thanos need I say more pic.twitter.com/sHOWrNuRpt — Twitchytango🐝 (@Twitchytango) September 8, 2021

I need a sequel to the latest WHAT IF… episode ASAP. Zombie Thanos!!! #WhatIfzombies pic.twitter.com/12tVKB74G9 — Austin (@AustinPlanet) September 8, 2021

What If Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Wish we saw more of zombie thanos fr pic.twitter.com/plPPqwzUrT — Matt🦇➐ (@999_MATT_) September 8, 2021

The real question we need to ask is how Zombie Thanos even got some of these stones, where did this man get the time stone from lol. #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/QqeAyO2i0s — Death March Unto Rhapsody (@AscendedTreason) September 8, 2021

I think in this universe zombie Thanos is gonna turn everyone in the universe a zombie with the snap #WhatIfzombies pic.twitter.com/yHJutLlE4B — alexis 𖤍 (@satovalkyrie) September 8, 2021

Am I supposed to think that they somehow survive? Or Zombie Thanos snaps em all away fr??? Like why marvel???



And the jump-scares? They are legit preparing us for MoM 👀😭💯 — Seph | Shang-Chi era ❤️✨ (@oldsephisgone) September 9, 2021

While each of the episodes of What If? has been contained to its own story, fans are desperately asking Marvel to continue on from this episode due to its ambiguous ending.

Sadly it’s unlikely we’ll get a follow-up later this season, however, possibly in a future season we could return to this timeline.

The series still has four more episodes left to air weekly bringing more craziness and unlikely situations from the Marvel universe to the big screen. You can stream the series exclusively on Disney+.