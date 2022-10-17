‘She-Hulk’ star impatiently waiting on the call to join ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Fans were beginning to grow frustrated at the constant teases that went on for weeks in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and now it appears that the shoe is on the other foot after Tatiana Maslany admitted she’s waiting on the call to be reunited with Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again.

There was some serious negativity emanating from the She-Hulk dissenters on social media when each new episode came and went without so much as a hint of Matt Murdock, but it all turned out to be worth it in the end when the former Netflix resident made his in-costume debut as the Man Without Fear, sending the internet into a state of delirium.

The franchise has a new power couple, it would seem, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maslany confirmed that while she hasn’t been invited to board Born Again quite yet, she’s basically waiting by the phone for it to happen.

“I keep texting him being like, “Am I required for set today?” And he says, “We’ll let you know by lunch.” But he just keeps putting it off. I’ve been waiting outside the set in my She-Hulk costume, so just put me in, coach… Let Charlie know I’m ready!”

While the naysayers haven’t exactly gotten any quieter in the wake of the She-Hulk finale, it would be reasonable to expect Jennifer Walters to remain firmly within the confines of the fourth wall were she to journey to New York and rekindle the romance that we didn’t know we needed until recently.

Cox and Maslany created crackling chemistry, and it’s definitely something we’d love to see more of as the MCU’s newest superhero continues to embed herself into the mythology.