For any who have been watching, you should know by now that Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil can get it. The dude gets entangled with multiple women through his three series on Netflix, and in just one cameo on the latest She-Hulk episode, he charms her too! Now, of course, She-Hulk also gets Daredevil, let’s not take away agency here, it’s a win-win all around (She-Hulk is also a notable Marvel romancer). Fans are wondering what they can do to gain this hero’s lesser-known power: super charm.

In the comics, Daredevil has one of the higher body counts out of all the Marvel characters, and we aren’t talking about kills here. The character has a variety of relationships with numerous characters including Karen Page, Black Widow, Dakota North, Echo, Lady Deathstrike, Domino, Black Cat, Typhoid Mary, She-Hulk, and of course Elektra. As with the rest of his life (he does not get a break!), many of his romances, unfortunately, end in tragedy only adding to his tortured soul persona.

The on-screen hero, as portrayed by Charlie Cox, has also seen his fair share of scenes where he is alone with a female character often dripping with sexual tension. Props really have to go to the actor for having great chemistry with all of his romantic interests, as it’s not always the easiest thing to manage. Even when it’s platonic, as it was with Jessica Jones, the two still had great banter that fans adored. Fans on Reddit are trying to figure out his secret formula in the hope that they can replicate it.

This user was so charmed by his most recent television outing that they decided to go back and rewatch all of Daredevil from the beginning.

Many were happy to see Jennifer judged based on who she was rather than how she looked, which Daredevil is in the perfect position to do.

Let’s not forget, the guy is a lawyer who works pro bono for those in need, which in itself, without powers, is already swoon-worthy.

The character really doesn’t have many toxic traits.

This user points out that Charlie Cox sizzles with everyone.

If this is true, then that makes for one awkward yet funny conversation fo these women.

This user likens Daredevil’s growing list of relationships to an anime trope, though we hope less problematic.

Many were quick to point out it isn’t just the character, Charlie Cox is truly as charismatic in real life.

One user who met him couldn’t help but be charmed.

There may be more romance in the air when Daredevil next appears in the Marvel/Disney Plus series Echo in the Summer of 2023, as the two do have a relationship in the comics. They may opt for the Jessica Jones approach though, shifting the romance to something more akin to a friendship/partnership. He will then reappear in his own series Daredevil: Born Again the following Spring.