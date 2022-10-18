‘She-Hulk’s biggest celebrity fan outs themselves, says they want to marry Tatiana Maslany

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might have courted its fair share of controversy, thanks to its fearless trolling of sexism within the Marvel fandom and divisive decision to hold off Daredevil’s cameo until the end, but that isn’t to say that a ton of MCU lovers out there didn’t adore the series. And now the show’s biggest celebrity fan has outed themselves by sharing their glowing reactions to last week’s bonkers yet brilliant finale.

Simon Pegg, who’s made no secret of his love for the Marvel universe in the past, thought She-Hulk‘s last episode was so good he had to post a video about it. In fact, the Star Trek and Mission: Impossible star thinks the show smashed it out of the park so much that, according to him, it’s “the best thing Marvel has done since [Avengers:]Endgame.” What’s more, Pegg couldn’t have higher opinions of the Jade Giantess herself, Tatiana Maslany, calling her “da bomb” and joking that he’d “like to marry her in an alternate dimension.”

Simon Pegg: “She-Hulk is the best thing Marvel has done since Endgame. Tatiana Maslany is the bomb and I’d like to marry her in an alternate dimension.” pic.twitter.com/PFu6i3Nfki — Source 🧪 (@SheHulkSource) October 17, 2022

With such kind words to say about the show, you might think that Pegg is looking to get himself cast in a second season. She-Hulk‘s first run was no stranger to obscure comic book characters turning up for an episode, so it would be hilarious to have the Shaun of the Dead icon appear and get to act opposite Maslany, his spouse from another universe. The campaign to get Pegg cast as Stilt-Man starts here.

Unfortunately, at this point, it’s difficult to say whether a She-Hulk season 2 will actually happen or not, as director Kat Coiro has made clear that it’s all up to Kevin Feige — or should we say K.E.V.I.N. the all-seeing A.I. — now. For the moment, you can stream all 9 episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus.