‘She is the main character’: A surprising Bachelor Nation villain comes to Jenn Tran’s defense following ‘Bachelorette’ devastation

Well, The Bachelorette season 21 was certainly a season for the Bachelor Nation history books (for better or worse).

For those who are unfamiliar with what happened on Tuesday (September 3), Jenn Tran’s love story finally came to a close, and it is safe to say that she did not find her happily ever after. Although she made Bachelorette history by proposing to Devin Strader at the end of the show, the “After The Final Rose” television special tainted this engagement once and for all…

Taking the stage, teary-eyed, Jenn revealed to fans of the Bachelor franchise that Devin broke off their engagement, admitting that he never actually loved her and regretted accepting her proposal. Ouch.

Naturally, this news shattered the hearts of romance-lovers all across America, but fortunately, Jenn Tran has been receiving tons and tons of support after her Bachelorette breakup. In fact, one of the women from her season of The Bachelor, season 28, shockingly came to her defense via social media: Sydney Gordon.

For those who are unfamiliar, Sydney was the villain of The Bachelor season 28, notably beefing with fan favorite Maria Georgas and forming a “mean girls” group alongside Lea Cayanan and Jess Edwards. Now, it looks like the vintage store owner is turning over a new leaf, publicly supporting Jenn via her TikTok platform. Keep scrolling to see what she had to say…

Sydney Gordon comes to Jenn Tran’s defense

“I wanted to come on here and express how proud I am of Jenn,” Sydney shared with her 16.2k followers via TikTok, telling them that although she has already reached out to the leading lady to support her after the devastating Bachelorette finale, she wanted to support her publicly as well.

“To have gone through everything that she has gone through, especially as the first Asian-American Bachelorette,” Sydney prefaced, prior to praising the New Jersey native and gushing about how “strong and independent” Jenn truly is, both before and after her Bachelorette experience:

“This just proves more than ever that she is the main character. She is a badass woman. Jenn, you are changing the world girl, and this is just the beginning of your legacy. You deserve the best love that there is, and I’m so proud of you and I’m so happy to be in your corner.”

Whether fans of the Bachelor franchise love or hate Sydney, they flooded her comment section, as they could not agree more with everything that she had to say about the Bachelorette beauty:

“Jenn is the GOAT ! She is so honest and truthful! She deserves it all and Jonathon back.” “Loveeee that your supporting her publicly! SO REAL 💛” “Thank you, SHE DIDNT DESERVE ANY OF THAT” “This was such a sweet thing to do babe” “This is classy ngl”

The Bachelor season 28 runner-up Daisy Kent even got a piece of all the action, commenting “This 💓💓💓💓” on Sydney’s TikTok video. How sweet is that?

Since she failed to reply or acknowledge the video as a whole, it is unclear where Jenn’s friendship with Sydney really stands, but we cannot help but smile knowing that Jenn has so many members of Bachelor Nation supporting her. The Bachelor and Bachelorette world is seriously a family, and she is lucky to have so many stellar individuals in her corner!

Nonetheless, to rewatch Jenn’s love story (or lack thereof), you can stream The Bachelorette season 21 via Hulu or Disney Plus as we speak. To see her next adventure — which will be on Dancing With the Stars season 33 — you can catch Jenn in the ballroom this fall via ABC or Disney Plus, beginning September 17 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Will she trade in her Neil Lane diamond ring for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy? Only time will tell…

