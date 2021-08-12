Sherlock Creators Respond To Death Of Mrs Hudson Actress Una Stubbs

Sherlock fans are in mourning today as actress Una Stubbs, who played the detective’s landlady Mrs. Hudson, has passed away at the age of 84. The cast and crew of the hit BBC series, including creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, have since responded to the sad news, calling her “a wonderful, wonderful woman” and the “irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock.”

Moffat took to Instagram to share his response. “The loveliest light on Baker Street has gone out,” he wrote. “What a woman, what a talent, what a star – and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet.”

Gatiss, who co-wrote the series and also starred opposite Stubbs on screen as Sherlock’s older brother Mycroft, said on Twitter that “it was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs.” He went on to add: “We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson.”

It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling. ❤️ — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) August 12, 2021

Louise Brealey, who played Molly Hooper, has likewise reacted to the news. She initially shared a black and white photo of Stubbs taken on the 221B Baker Street set, before posting a follow-up message. “Too upset to write. Can’t find any words worthy of you just yet,” the actress said. “Thinking of your sons, who you loved with all your mighty heart.”

Too upset to write. Can’t find any words worthy of you just yet. Thinking of your sons, who you loved with all your mighty heart. — Louise Brealey (@louisebrealey) August 12, 2021

Rupert Graves (D.I. Greg Lestrade) wrote: “Everyone who came across Una knows how dazzling and extraordinary she was… She will be so missed.”

Everyone who came across Una knows how dazzling and extraordinary she was. Megawatts of light and lightness just poured out if her… and we can all honour her memory by taking some of that light with us into the world and sharing it. She will be so missed. Love you Una x — Rupert Graves (@_RupertGraves) August 12, 2021

Stubbs—who enjoyed a hugely successful career on British television dating back to the 1960s—appeared in all 13 episodes of Sherlock from 2010-2017. Though the character didn’t receive much characterization in the original Sherlock Homes stories by Arthur Conan Doyle, the BBC series fleshed out the sweet-yet-fierce Mrs. Hudson into a firm fan favorite.

Una Stubbs passed away this Thursday in Edinburgh after several months of ill health.