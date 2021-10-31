Shows Like ‘Teen Wolf’

One of MTV’s first scripted series was the reboot of the eighties movie, Teen Wolf. It was shockingly successful, running for six seasons and getting a recently announced movie next year. For fans of the show, the ending sucked, simply because there was no more to watch.

With Teen Wolf getting popular again on streaming platforms, new fans are going to feel this burn too, so what shows are there other than Teen Wolf? Well, here’s a list of shows that can satisfy that craving.

10. The O.C.

Sure, The O.C. doesn’t have any supernatural beings or teens on the verge of death every episode, but what it does have is Adam Brody playing Seth Cohen. Seth Cohen was practically the blueprint for Stiles Stilinski, and Brody’s character alone makes The O.C. worth watching for any fans of Stiles’ humor in Teen Wolf.

In spite of the difference, they’re both teen dramas from two successful networks. Adam Brody and Dylan O’Brien played two of the most iconic smart asses in television history, so Teen Wolf fans are sure to love Seth Cohen.

9. The Secret Circle

While not werewolf based, The Secret Circle followed a teenager by the name of Cassie Blake who discovers she’s a witch when she moves to Washington. Much like Teen Wolf, this has an unexpected heroine, Cassie being the Scott McCall of this story. Unlike Scott, she was born with her powers, but the basic idea is still the same.

The Secret Circle only ran for one season on The CW, but remains a hit with its fans from its original airing and those who have since watched it on Netflix. Funnily enough, Shelley Hennig, who plays Malia in Teen Wolf is also in The Secret Circle as another witch! So the similarities aren’t just limited to plot and themes!

8. Fate: The Winx Saga

Another supernatural/fantasy show is Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix. With one season out and another on its way, Fate made a name for itself because of its source material: Winx Club. Winx Club is an Italian cartoon about a group of fairies who save those in danger. Fate took this idea and spun it on its head, as well as the traditional ‘fairy’ look.

Much like Teen Wolf, Fate took its source material and made things darker and grittier for this reboot/adaptation. It worked well for Teen Wolf, and seems to be doing the same for Fate.

7. Hemlock Grove

Another Netflix original is Hemlock Grove, the story of Roman Godfrey (Bill Skarsgaard) and finding out who and what he truly is. Along with Roman, the show follows Peter Rumancek, the only one able to befriend Roman. Unlike the other shows on this list, Hemlock Grove actually does have werewolves in it as a main part of the story.

There’s not too much that can be said without spoiling the mystery of Hemlock Grove, but theres many supernatural creatures and elements to the show. You can watch all three seasons on Netflix to follow these two men’s journeys to self-discovery.

6. Charmed

A classic fantasy show is Charmed, which follows the Halliwell sisters as they discover their destiny as witches, otherwise known as the charmed ones. Each sister has her own special talent, and because of this there is great character development that allows fans to pick their favorite, much like in Teen Wolf.

While Charmed isn’t as dark as Teen Wolf, the plot lines are still gritty enough to keep the audience engaged in what’s going on. Twists and turns take up the entire series while also providing unforgettable ships and family scenes. There’s a lot to compare between Charmed and Teen Wolf, and Charmed has eight seasons for you to find it!

5. Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the blueprint for supernatural tv shows. even had a spinoff, Angel, to show its success. The series follows none other than Buffy, a teenage vampire slayer who fights demons, vampires and nearly every other supernatural creature you could think of.

Because of Buffy’s success and the wide cast of characters, it has the same vibe as Teen Wolf. There are differences of course, but if you’re craving romance and the supernatural, Buffy is a safe bet.

4. Supernatural

The title of the show is Supernatural, so as you can probably guess, it’s about all of the creatures and demons that we’ve heard about in the legends. It follows two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who set out to avenge their father as supernatural hunters. From gods to demons, the brothers fight to protect the Earth and even team up with an angel along the way.

It’s not hard to see why fans of Teen Wolf would enjoy Supernatural, and it has fifteen seasons so it’ll give you plenty of angst and fighting to tide fans over until the release of the Teen Wolf movie.

3. Once Upon A Time

While Once Upon A Time doesn’t exactly deal with the supernatural per se, its fantasy elements are all a Teen Wolf fan needs to feel right at home. Once Upon A Time follows Emma Swan when her son, Henry, that she put up for adoption finds her and brings her to a town called Storybrooke, where he thinks everyone is a cursed fairytale creature. Snow White is the teacher, Rumplestiltskin is the pawn shop owner, and the evil queen is none other than the mayor as well as Henry’s adoptive mother. That’s only the first episode.

There are many things to love about Once Upon A Time, even if its popularity died down in its last season. It has likable and well-developed characters that you follow until the end of the show, just like Teen Wolf as well as romances and ships that will sweep anyone off of their feet, they’re all based on fairytales of course. If you’re looking to fill the void Teen Wolf left, try Once Upon A Time, it’s just similar enough to get you hooked.

2. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

From the same universe as Riverdale comes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Many fans expected it to go on for a long time, however Netflix only gave it four seasons. With that though, it still makes for an awesome supernatural show, especially when comparing it to the likes of Teen Wolf. The plots go by season in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, much like in the MTV show. Each season was a new premise with a new villain, with the overarching theme being the main character (Sabrina or Scott) being the one to save everyone.

The formula of episodes and seasons are very similar in these two shows, but so are the way the characters are written. After all, they’re all teenagers dealing with monsters and demons and anything else the writers care to throw their way. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a great starting point after finishing Teen Wolf, even if it is a shorter watch.

1. The Vampire Diaries Universe

The Vampire Diaries and Teen Wolf actually aired at the same time for a while and were known to be ‘battling it out’ for best supernatural drama, but there’s a reason for that. The two shows are eerily similar, except one focuses on vampires while the other is werewolves. There’s romance, new creatures introduced in creative ways and, of course, action and fighting sequences for days.

The cool thing about The Vampire Diaries though, is that it has two spinoffs that keep the universe going: The Originals and Legacies. If you’re really looking for a show like Teen Wolf to sink your teeth into, why not choose a whole universe with The Vampire Diaries?

What were your thoughts on these picks? Have you seen them all already? Did we miss some? Let us know down below!