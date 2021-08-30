Showtime Boss Explains Why Halo TV Series Moved To Paramount+

A live-action version of classic video game franchise Halo has been in development since 2005, but the end is almost in sight as Paramount+ gears up to debut the project as a ten-episode TV series that’s being eyed as one of the upstart streaming service’s marquee properties.

Peter Jackson and Neill Blomkamp were initially tasked to oversee Halo as a movie, but even after it shifted to the small screen, the troubles were far from over. Rise of the Planet of the Apes‘ Rupert Wyatt was set as director and executive producer, and Kyle Killen named as showrunner. Wyatt then dropped out, as did Killen, with Steven Kane added as co-showrunner, but he’s already set to depart the show once Season 1 premieres.

In between all of the creative turmoil, Halo was shifted from Showtime to Paramount+, and in a new interview the latter’s Networks President of Entertainment Jana Winograde explained why they decided to simply hand over a title that had been in the works for seven years at that point.

“Look, we love Halo, and we have great affection for it, and Paramount+ is a good fit, because we continue on as the studio so we’re going to be intimately involved with the creative and the production of it. But the truth is that it was always a bit of an outlier for us in terms of its fit in the Showtime universe. We did an amazing job of imbuing into the series, the character drama that we’re so well known for. But at the end of the day, it is a big, broad, big-tent show. So when Paramount+ came into being, it really was a natural fit there.”

Halo doesn’t have a locked-in debut as of yet, but that news won’t be too far away. Pablo Schrieber will lead the ensemble as Master Chief, with support from Natasha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey and Jen Taylor reprising her longtime voice role as Cortana, so let’s just hope the wait ends up being worth it in the end.