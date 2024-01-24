‘Shrinking’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

Ted Lasso, Silo, and now, Shrinking. Some of the best television shows of 2023 continue to prove that Apple TV Plus is one of the more underrated streaming services. And, following season 1, the series has finally gotten the news fans have been waiting for.

Created by Ted Lasso alums Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, the hilarious show revolves around a decidedly unfunny concept. Struggling with the death of his wife, Jimmy (Jason Segel) can’t connect with his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell), as well as his patients in his capacity as a therapist. Only when he has hit rock bottom does he decide to embark on the extremely unethical – yet amusing – endeavor of telling his clients what he really thinks. No more handholding and guiding his patients toward self-improvement. He’s going to force them there himself.

There is no doubt that Segel’s comedy stylings keep this show from falling into the realm of depressing content, but additional casting is on point. Jimmy’s practice is comprised of Jessica Williams as Gaby, as well as the inspiring casting of Harrison Ford as their boss, Paul. With equal parts gruffness and surprising levity, Ford’s presence in the series is the cherry on top. Shrinking has not been the phenomenon of Goldstein’s previous endeavor (we still can’t believe Keeley’s pick between Roy and Jamie). But its charm and resonant themes were enough to get a green light for season 2.

When does season 2 of Shrinking premiere?

Before Shrinking ‘s first season concluded, the writing was on the wall. The series was a massive success. From casting, to writing, to the devastating true-to-life emotions, the series was firing on all cylinders. In an easy decision, Apple TV Plus gave the go-ahead for another season of stress, grief, and laughs in a statement from the head of programming for the platform, Matt Cherniss.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of ‘Shrinking’ since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters. We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”

The most recent information about a second season came out in March 2023. While a second season is a go, there has been no confirmation of an exact release date. The recent strike of Hollywood unions, WGA and SAG-AFTRA, most likely is a contributing factor to this. While we can hope for a 2024 release date, work stoppage has most likely caused a significant delay. What we can count on is the returning cast that has made the series so special.

As an executive producer and star of the show, Segel will undoubtedly be returning as well as co-stars Ford, Williams, and Christa Miller who plays an emotionally invested neighbor and Alice’s stand-in mother figure, Liz. Lawrence told Variety there’s a three-season plan for Shrinking and the main cast is expected to continue for the series until then. He has also given hints about what to expect in the future season. While the first season focuses heavily on grief, Lawrence says that season 2 will be more centered around forgiveness.

Forgiveness is something that the characters desperately need. Jimmy regrets his final argument with his wife, Tia, before she dies in a car accident. He then embarks on a sexual relationship with Gaby, who was Tia’s best friend. The show is a constantly moving wheel of emotion, which Segel said is supposed to mimic life.

“Brett [Goldstein] has put it really well: I think the line that we hit is sort of the tone of life. We all know people who are just properly miserable, and behave that way. And that’s a hard thing to pull yourself out of. But real people don’t try to show their feelings. They try to hide them. We laugh our way through the hardest moments. I think sometimes we cry our way through the most beautiful moments, because they’re so unexpected and rare. That’s exactly what the show does. It’s a reflection of how we actually experience these things.”

All these concepts and more are to be expected when Shrinking returns for season 2.