Simon Pegg Wants To Play Dengar In The Mandalorian

For many, myself included, The Mandalorian was one of the few reasons to subscribe to Disney Plus right away. It was their first original show and besides being set within the Star Wars universe, it was a cool concept that felt more grounded. Thankfully, the series lived up to the hype, becoming a modern sci-fi western with memorable characters and featuring a badass performance by Pedro Pascal. Not to mention it also brought us the adorable Baby Yoda.

Season 2 will be arriving later this year having wrapped filming before COVID-19, but there’s been a slew of casting news in the last couple of months regarding the show. Katee Sackoff will be reprising her role as Bo-Katan, Rosario Dawson will be playing Ahsoka Tano and Temuera Morrison is returning to play the iconic Boba Fett. But now, another actor has said he’d like to throw his hat in the ring.

Simon Pegg recently spoke with Collider about his future projects and The Mandalorian came up. When asked who he would play if given the opportunity, Pegg had the following to say:

“I’ve mentioned it a few times, but surely, if Taika [Waititi, director] and [series creator Jon] Favreau decide to bring Dengar into The Mandalorian, then I have some form [of experience] in the past having played him in Star Wars: Battlefront and The Clone Wars. So just saying. I heard they just employed Katee Sackoff to play a character that wasn’t in the movies but she played it before in a different Star Wars thing, so just saying.”

The actor is clearly a bit tongue-in-cheek about campaigning to be on the show. But as he said, it isn’t unprecedented for Disney and Lucasfilm to bring in the person who voiced the same character in another form to play them in live-action. Ironically, Pegg has technically already been in a Star Wars movie as well, as he was under heavy makeup and prosthetics playing Unkar Plutt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The character of Dengar is a bounty hunter who first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. But whether it’s him or someone else, Pegg could certainly fit into the show well. Plus, he already has considerable experience with the franchise, as mentioned above, so it’s probably only a matter of time now before we see him on The Mandalorian.