‘Sister Wives’ season 19 release date, trailer, and more

Season eighteen of Sister Wives saw Kody Brown go from four wives to just one, following a turbulent year for the Brown family. Now, the accidental monogamist is back on screens to navigate this new chapter of his life, in a brand new season of the long-running reality series.

Fans of the show need not worry, as Meri, Christine, and Janelle are returning as full-time cast members, showcasing their lives post-Kody. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

The nineteenth season of Sister Wives is set to premiere on Sunday, September 15th 2024, at 10 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/9 P.M. Central Time (CT), on the TLC channel. New episodes will air once a week for the forseeable future.

The episodes should be available on streaming in typical TLC fashion, at the same time the episodes air on live television. Sister Wives can be streamed on Discovery Plus, free for all subscribers. Discovery Plus is also available for customers of Amazon Prime Video and Max, but additional charges may apply.

Sister Wives season 19 trailer

On Tuesday, August 13th, TLC dropped the first look at season nineteen of Sister Wives in a brand new trailer, while confirming the premiere date of September 15th. In the trailer, we see the first on-screen appearance of Christine’s boyfriend – and future husband – David Woolley, as she, Meri, and Janelle look to start new lives, away from the shared family home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

In the sneak peek, the three now-ex-wives have decided to make their separations from Kody permanent, much to the Brown family patriarch’s distress. The trailer also depicts Robyn Brown, the sole remaining wife of Kody, and her depression over the loss of her sister wives.

Sister Wives season 19 synopsis

As suggested by the trailer (and the ex-wives’ social media presence), the separations of Janelle, Christine, and Meri are a permanent one — leading to the polygamist version of a formal divorce for the couples. The new season will follow the newly-single sister wives as they navigate new decisions like dating and where to live following their deparature from the polygamist sect.

The season will also likely cover Christine’s wedding and subsequent marriage to David Woolley, as TLC aired a special for the couple’s wedding ceremony earlier this year. Season nineteen is also said to cover the death of Janelle and Kody’s son, Garrison Brown, who died by suicide at the age of 25 in March of this year, according to Garrison’s sister, Mykelti Brown.

