Smallville Stars Tom Welling And Michael Rosenbaum Reunite Off-Screen

We might not be seeing the pair together in this winter’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, but Smallville stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum did just share an unexpected reunion off-screen.

As originally posted by Rosenbaum on his Instagram account, this short video sees the Lex Luthor actor filming himself while traveling on a plane. He then lifts up the camera to show who’s sitting directly behind him. Is it a bird on this plane? No, it’s Superman AKA Clark Kent actor Tom Welling.

Even on a plane Lex and Superman don't sit next to each other 😆 (via @michaelrosenbum | Instagram) pic.twitter.com/pTTd8vC68W — Fandom 🎃👻 (@getFANDOM) October 26, 2019

Smallville Stars Return To Iconic Location In Crisis On Infinite Earths Set Pic 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Welling and Rosenbaum are known to have a close friendship, with the duo regularly meeting up socially or at conventions across the globe. So, the sight of them taking the same flight isn’t out of the ordinary. That Rosenbaum’s post comes just before “Crisis,” though, makes us sad that we won’t get to see this reunion happen on our TV screens.

When filming on the Arrowverse event kicked off at the end of September, Rosenbaum clarified on social media that he wouldn’t take part in it. He’d been offered a cameo, but turned it down due to the lack of script or filming details given to him. After hopes were risen that he would return, it was a bummer to find out he wasn’t going to, even if the reasons behind his decision were understandable.

The good news is, of course, that Welling will be involved with “Crisis,” alongside his Lois Lane Erica Durance, no less. It’s unknown how large a role the Kents will play in the crossover, but set pics have confirmed that Welling’s Clark will encounter his Earth-38 counterpart, Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin, at the old Kent farm.

Rosenbaum or not, there’s still a heck of a lot to look forward to in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” kicking off this December 8th. After all, who knows? Maybe some other Smallville stars will drop by?