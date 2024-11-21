‘So this is what it feels like when doves cry’: One of ‘The Simpsons’ best voice actors is retiring and the show won’t ever be the same

For once it is very much not “coming up Milhouse.” When The Simpsons voice actors signed on for the show back in 1989 the idea that the show would still be wildly popular 35 years later would have seemed preposterous.

Well, we’re now on Season 36 and 774 episodes as of writing and, if anything, the show is currently increasing in popularity. But even if Springfield’s first family are likely to have further adventures for decades to come, they won’t be doing it with one of the most iconic voices.

Pamela Hayden, the voice of Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, Rod and Todd, and many smaller characters has announced she’s calling it quits. The news came in a touching video, in which the 70-year-old confirmed that she’s leaving and underlined her love for all things Milhouse. She said:

“The time has come for me to hang up my microphone. It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show… I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”

Hayden’s final performance as Milhouse will be in this year’s second (and strangely belated) Halloween special, “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Something Wicked This Way Comes,” set to air on Nov. 24. This will also feature a guest appearance from The Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes icon Andy Serkis, and is set to parody the works of writer Ray Bradbury.

The Simpsons fans are, naturally, sad to see her go:

Milhouse’s first appearance – a Butterfinger ad dated 1988. (Note the rare occurrence of a “twister mouth” on a Simpsons character not part of the family as Milhouse says “Butterfinger Group”.)



Thanks for everything, Pamela Hayden. pic.twitter.com/Ww2SBXA76w — Ryan W. Mead (@rwmead) November 20, 2024

Thanks to Pamela Hayden for giving us some of the best Milhouse moments like this. pic.twitter.com/gpeIhlAuGm — ⭐️All That Jazz ⭐️ (@takship) November 21, 2024

Really sad news, Pamela is a legend. I can’t imagine #TheSimpsons without Milhouse. Wonder if he’s being retired or getting a new voice actor?



With Marcia Wallace gone, Pamela Hayden retired and Julie Kavner’s voice sounding awful now, maybe it is time for the show to end. https://t.co/9hRSosAHmf pic.twitter.com/0jgaaTyer7 — Ben L Maden (@blmaden) November 20, 2024

Pamela Hayden is leaving THE SIMPSONS after this week's episode. As the voice of Milhouse (and many others), she was a hugely important pice of the puzzle. This bums me out so hard. Maybe it's time to finally wind the show down? https://t.co/fFbAmhvCfP — Ryan Scott (@RyanScottWrites) November 20, 2024

But while Hayden is moving on to other projects this will not be the (untimely) end of Milhouse. The show has confirmed that Hayden’s roles will be recast, much as Dr. Hibbert and Martin Prince have been in previous years.

Even so, the core The Simpsons voice actors are no spring chickens. Homer’s voice Dan Castellaneta is 67, Marge’s voice Julie Kavner is 74, Bart’s voice Nancy Cartwright is 67, and Lisa’s voice Yeardley Smith is 60. While fans would be perfectly happy for these actors to stay in their roles forever, the steady march of time will eventually mean the show has to make some tough decisions.

The most likely option is that, as before, they’ll recast as and when they need to. The wrinkle is that the four lead Simpsons voices are so iconic any differences will be immediately spotted. The less pleasant option is that Disney opts to simply recreate their performances with A.I. Homer’s voice in particular has been very accurately replicated with A.I., so why not license it from Castellaneta and pump out new episodes until the heat death of the universe?

Until then, let’s just look back at Hayden’s best moments at Milhouse. To this day when a show or movie is taking its sweet time to get to the point we’ll whine “when are they going to get to the fireworks factory?” and, if we have a high-score chart in front of us, “Thrillho” remains an excellent choice. Godspeed you handsome little guy. Whoever’s voicing you next has some very big shoes to fill.

