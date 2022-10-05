Sorry, ‘Peacocktober,’ but nobody’s horny for your old horror streaming name

Pour one out for Peacocktober folks. The fun portmanteau from the streaming service Peacock is convenient and hilariously lewd, and unfortunately, it’s been replaced by the much sleepier name “Halloween Horror.” Fans are bummed.

In October of last year, Peacock debuted Peacocktober, delighting fans everywhere not only with its clever combination but also the fact that if you remove the “pea” in the word it immediately gets hilarious. Peacock advertised the hell out of it last year, so it’s a shame that won’t continue.

Peacock put the entire Harry Potter series of movies on the service last year, as well as the Halloween sequel Halloween Kills and a long list of spooky-themed movies. It could’ve been even bigger this year! Alas, it was not meant to be.

So what’s in store for Peacocktober…oops I mean Halloween Horror this year? And what’s the point of calling it that? Well, there’s another Halloween movie on the way, called Halloween Ends. Those Harry Potter movies are also available, as well as all four Twilight movies.

Looking for something a bit more family-friendly? You’re in luck as Lil‘ Monsters, Monster High, and Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events are all available to stream. That’s not all. There’s also curated Halloween episodes from classic shows like The Office, Saturday Night Live, Parks and Recreation, and 30 Rock.

More serious Halloween content is available from The Purge, Firestarter: Rekindled, and Law & Order. Let’s take a look at what people are saying about the whole thing.

You can check out Peacock’s Halloween offerings here.