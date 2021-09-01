South Park To Bring Two Films To Paramount+ Before End Of 2021

After announcing that they had struck a deal with South Park to bring 14 films to their streaming service, Paramount+ today announced that two of these would be coming later this year.

This news came thanks to Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming Tanya Giles who shared during the Paramount+ panel at the Television Critics Association panel, South Park fans can look forward to a pair of movies before the year is out.

Giles also explained that the rollout for the 12 other films would be similar in that each year two movies would be added to the streaming service up until 2027. As part of the deal to produce 14 movies for the streaming service, Paramount+ will also be home to six more seasons of the show coming in the future.

Right now there isn’t a clear indication of what these films will look like, however, popular opinion is that they will be reminiscent of South Park’s recent Pandemic special extended episode. South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained why they opted to forge a relationship with ViacomCBS, explaining that the partnership came together during the pandemic.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” the pair shared in a statement according to Comickbook.com. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris, Nina, Keyes, and Tanya were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received.”

There is no news on specific dates for when these two films are set to come to the service, however, with two movies to launch and only 4 months left of the year, we should have more news soon.