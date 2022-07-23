‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ causing canonical chaos among the MCU fandom

Before this weekend, Spider-Man: Freshman Year was the most fascinating upcoming Marvel show we hardly knew anything about. When it was first announced, the animated series was pitched as the true origins story for the MCU’s Peter Parker, revealing what he got up to during his first few months as the webslinger, before he met Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War.

A ton of new information came out about Freshman Year at Comic-Con this Friday, however, and while extremely exciting, fans are struggling to compute how the series is apparently set on Earth-616. By the glut of characters announced to be part of the show, it seems like Freshman Year is actually operating in its own shiny new continuity. Strangely, though, this is something Marvel has yet to either deny or confirm.

With Nico Minoru (of Runaways fame) as Peter’s best pal instead of Ned Leeds, having him know the Osborns, and teaming up with Daredevil long before Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s no way to square this with the MCU, right?

Marvel: “Freshman Year is the origin of MCU Spider-Man, set before Captain America: Civil War”



Me: “alright, cool”



Marvel: “it’s going to included Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Doc Ock, Scorpion, and the Osborns”



Me: pic.twitter.com/L0tJGEPacm — Amy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@comicsAmy) July 22, 2022

It looks like things have changed.

Disney last year: Spider-Man Freshman Year is set in the MCU, totally, it's on his road to becoming MCU Spider-Man



Disney today: Oh yeah here's Nico Minoru, Harry Osborne, Amadeus Cho, Doc Ock, Scorpion, Charlie Cox Daredevil, Dr Strange, oh and Peter has like 5 different suits — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) July 22, 2022

Is No Way Home to blame?

My guess is Freshman Year was originally conceived as an MCU Spider-Man prequel show but those plans were dropped after NWH did the origin story. — Hernandy (🐔 Blocker Era) (@Pollos_Hernandy) July 22, 2022

What if… they got it right the first time?

#SpiderManFreshmanYear

So this is basically a What If Marvel Studios had the full Spider-Man's rights way before Civil War and a remake of the MCU Spider-Man trilogy but animated and better i guess? pic.twitter.com/2XVh06RE89 — Mr. Nobody (@Anonymous45060) July 22, 2022

One intriguing still showcased at SDCC was this shot of Norman meeting Peter and Aunt May, which is clearly an alternate version of Tony turning up at the Parker apartment in Civil War. This can only mean it’s another universe.

SPIDER-MAN FRESHMAN YEAR IS GOING TO BE EXACTLY LIKE MCU SPIDEY BUT IF NORMAN OSBORN TOOK THE PLACE OF TONY STARK



OH MY GODDD pic.twitter.com/7dWxjeXHeC — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) July 22, 2022

But then the official press release still claims it’s all part and parcel with the MCU.

Trust me I don’t see how at all it can be canon with the current in MCU Spider-Man



But the OFFICIAL Disney press release I just got in my E-Mail CONFIRMS this is Peter Parker in the MCU!? WTF?!😂 pic.twitter.com/yl0PwbmWbl — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) July 22, 2022

Hey, if Freshman Year ends up as good as Spectacular Spider-Man, it can use whatever canon it likes.

It's really dumb and weird that they acted like Freshman Year had anything to actually do with MCU Spider-Man but if it means I get a good Spider-Man cartoon for the first time in over a decade I'll take it — Red Fuckin Loves Comics (@RedLReviews) July 22, 2022

Unfortunately, we’re unlikely to get a definitive answer on this big question for now as Spider-Man: Freshman Year is a while away from arriving. It’s not due to swing onto Disney Plus until 2024.