‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’ trends as fans name it best animated Spidey series
As one of the most popular, iconic and heavily-adapted characters in popular culture, Spider-Man has been subjected to the live-action and animated treatment more than almost every single one of his comic book contemporaries not named Batman or Superman.
Ever since the first cartoon featuring the web-slinger premiered in 1967, a constant cavalcade of two-dimensional projects have arrived at regular intervals. That includes, but is in absolutely no way limited to, the beloved Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Spider-Man: Unlimited, the CGI show with Neil Patrick Harris voicing the title hero that aired in 2003, and countless more besides.
However, it’s The Spectacular Spider-Man that’s been trending online, after fans decreed that the two-season favorite with Josh Keaton in the lead remains the best animated version of the friendly neighborhood superhero there’s ever been, and you can check out some of the very convincing arguments below.
At the beginning of the year, a campaign was even launched to try and will a revival of The Spectacular Spider-Man into existence, which ultimately came to nothing. On the plus side, Disney Plus has Freshman Year in development, so we don’t have too long to wait before Peter Parker’s costumed alter ego returns for yet another episodic adventure.