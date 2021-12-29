‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’ trends as fans name it best animated Spidey series

As one of the most popular, iconic and heavily-adapted characters in popular culture, Spider-Man has been subjected to the live-action and animated treatment more than almost every single one of his comic book contemporaries not named Batman or Superman.

Ever since the first cartoon featuring the web-slinger premiered in 1967, a constant cavalcade of two-dimensional projects have arrived at regular intervals. That includes, but is in absolutely no way limited to, the beloved Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Spider-Man: Unlimited, the CGI show with Neil Patrick Harris voicing the title hero that aired in 2003, and countless more besides.

However, it’s The Spectacular Spider-Man that’s been trending online, after fans decreed that the two-season favorite with Josh Keaton in the lead remains the best animated version of the friendly neighborhood superhero there’s ever been, and you can check out some of the very convincing arguments below.

Crazy how Spectacular Spider-Man is still the best Spidey animated show #Savespectacularspiderman pic.twitter.com/FoYKM4bTii — Grete Luide (@therealgretz) December 28, 2021

I want this show back! “Spectacular Spider-Man” needs to come back!



I hope Sony at least uses this version of Spidey in “Across the Spider-Verse.” He’s too good to never be seen again.#SpectacularSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/VMfMwqqkOL — Spectra (@DeltaHeliolisk) December 29, 2021

Spectacular Spider-Man is the best Spider-Man adaptation pic.twitter.com/5g1uMlWaIG — ☃️Daily Spectacular Spider-Man!🎄 (@EARTH_26496) December 29, 2021

Bruh, The sacrifices I would make for Spectacular Spider-man coming back outweigh soooooooooooooooooo many things https://t.co/CsPAxAXawK — Jax (@JaxBladeFitness) December 28, 2021

I love you Andrew, I really do, but Spectacular Spider-Man is the ultimate Spider-Man adaptation. https://t.co/4yhwz6TunE — truggling Coward (@Struggler2Dark) December 29, 2021

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN TRENDING LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/fdtTtZwNTt — rex (@CommanderRex7) December 28, 2021

No contest, Spectacular Spider-man season 3. The show was too good just to be canceled by legal issues. Greg Weisman & his team perfectly blended the classic & modern to make something truly memorable. THe character arcs were outstanding. I miss it constantly. https://t.co/Va9SrKvtMf — Dave J. Dixon | Voice actor @ home studio 🎤⚡ (@Shockdingo) December 29, 2021

At the beginning of the year, a campaign was even launched to try and will a revival of The Spectacular Spider-Man into existence, which ultimately came to nothing. On the plus side, Disney Plus has Freshman Year in development, so we don’t have too long to wait before Peter Parker’s costumed alter ego returns for yet another episodic adventure.