Squid Game Becomes First Show Of 2021 To Hit Major Nielsen Ratings Milestone

As you may have noticed, Netflix’s Squid Game is a rather popular show. The Korean cultural phenomenon has dominated the discourse ever since it first landed on September 17, and it shows no signs of fading into the back of the public consciousness anytime soon.

Despite a slow start, where it failed to even crack the Top 10 in the Nielsen streaming ratings in its first three days, Squid Game has been miles in front of the competition ever since. In fact, the latest set of data reveals that it’s become the first and probably only series of 2021 to hit one major milestone in particular.

As per Deadline, Squid Game was streamed for 3.26 billion minutes in the week of September 27 to October 3, almost three times ahead of Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass, which took second place with 1.17 billion. That makes it one of just a select few episodic efforts to have ever reached that figure, and they’re all Netflix originals.

The Crown, Ozark, You, Tiger King and The Umbrella Academy are the only other shows to have ever accumulated three billion minutes in the space of a single week using Nielsen’s figures, further cementing Squid Game as one of the biggest, buzziest and most-watched streaming exclusives to come along in a long time.