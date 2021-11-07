Squid Game Has Finally Been Dethroned As Netflix’s #1 Show

It’s been a long time coming, but Squid Game has finally lost its place at the top of the Netflix most-watched TV list. It was recently reported that the cultural juggernaut was still riding high a full 50 days after release, which came hot on the heels of the Korean series racking up 3 billion minutes on the Nielsen streaming ratings for a second consecutive week.

Of course, all good things must come to an end eventually, but it’s the identity of its replacement at the head of the pack that comes as a surprise. As per FlixPatrol, in the United States at least, the fifth season of adult animated comedy Big Mouth has seized the number one slot, even though a lot of folks remain incredulous that it’s even managed to last for so long in the first place.

Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico has also seen the crime thriller shoot back up the rankings, with old and new fans alike no doubt reacquainting themselves with the story or diving in for the first time. The Great British Baking Show additionally posted a strong showing, because sometimes Netflix subscribers just want some wholesome content that’s the viewing equivalent of comfort food, rather than the bloody violence and satirical subtext of Squid Game.