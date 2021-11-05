Squid Game Hits Major Nielsen Ratings Milestone For 2nd Straight Week

Last week it was revealed that Squid Game had joined The Crown, Ozark, You, Tiger King and The Umbrella Academy to become just the sixth-ever title to amass over 3 billion minutes streamed on the weekly Nielsen ratings, as if you needed any more convincing that the Korean series was a global phenomenon.

To hammer that point home even harder, Netflix’s most-watched original show has only gone and done it again, with Deadline reporting that Squid Game comfortably racked up another 3 billion minutes from the week of October 4 to 10, over double the figures of its closest competition Maid, which is also breaking viewership records of its own.

As always, the Top 10 is almost entirely dominated by Netflix content, with AppleTV+’s critical and awards season darling Ted Lasso the only episodic effort from another platform to make the list, while the sole feature-length representative is Disney Plus’ Black Widow, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster having thrown off the shackles of the Premier Access paywall.

On My Block and Midnight Mass also gave Netflix the distinction of having the four most-watched projects of the week, reinforcing it as the leader of the pack in the streaming wars’ increasingly-competitive market.