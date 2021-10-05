Squid Game Season 2 Will Reportedly Delve Into Player 001’s Backstory [Spoilers]

Squid Game is the South Korean-produced megahit Netflix show that mixes together elements of drama, horror, and allegory with plenty of twists and turns along the way (warning: spoilers ahead).

One of the greatest twists of the show is that Player 001, Oh Ill-nam (played by Oh Yeong-su), who appears as an almost helpless old man amidst a hoard of cutthroat contestants, turns out to be the mastermind behind the macabre competition. Now, it’s being reported by EpicStream, that the show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently revealed in an interview his plans to go deeper into Ill-nam’s character for the second season.

If you haven’t already watched it, Squid Game centers around financially destitute people getting recruited by a shadowy organization into a contest in which participants must complete a series of children’s games to win a life-changing sum of money as the grand prize. However, the contestants who lose in the game also lose their lives.

Despite Ill-nam dying at the end of the first season, the character is said to be further explored in season two, which has yet to be picked up by Netflix, Dong-hyuk recently divulged in an interview. This will likely take the form of flashbacks as the director told RadioTimes.com that Ill-nam is a man who found huge success from nothing and is a kind of veiled big shot in the financial industry.

“It seems, however, the way how he [yearns] for the happy moments of his past shows that he has lost many things including his family and his humanity at the cost of success. If there will be a season two, we might reveal a little more about his past story.”

You can check out Squid Game on Netflix right now.