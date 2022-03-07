Squid Game was the biggest show of 2021 and has been rightly cleaning up at awards shows recently. We saw it win big at the SAG Awards last week and now it’s repeated that success at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards, with Lee Jung-jae picking up the ‘Best male performance in a scripted series’ for his performance as Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s popular psychological-horror drama.

The unlikely hero begins the show as a cowardly and debt-ridden loser, but as his friends fall to the game’s lethal tricks his luck, intelligence, and cunning give him an edge. What further amps up his likeability as a character is that despite the colossal ball of money hanging over his head he never loses his innate kindness.

Lee was unable to attend the awards in person due to a scheduling conflict, but accepted the award via a pre-recorded video, saying:

“Thank you for giving me this meaningful award. I wish I could be there in person, but due to my work schedule in Korea, I’m sending this video message instead. I’m very sorry about that.”

He also dropped a big tease about the hugely anticipated second season, saying:

“Thank you so much for loving Squid Game. I know there are lots of Squid Game fans in the world, and what you’re all most curious about the most is when Season 2 will come out. It’s on the way. Stay tuned!”

At the SAG Awards Lee revealed that he has thought up a storyline for the second season- Squid Game Season 2 could see the dead characters return to life after receiving experimental surgery. Given the fact that the idea is rather far-fetched, it is safe to assume that the actor was joking. As for the actual storyline Squid Game will explore once it does return, we’ll most probably see another year of the games, no doubt with some seriously sadistic new twists to raise the stakes even higher.

Whether Gi-hun can survive another round remains to be seen, though we can expect some kind of revolution from the contestants and those rich masked a-holes being taken down a peg or two. Let’s see how much fun they have when they’re the ones wobbling over a glass bridge.

More on Squid Game‘s return when we hear it.