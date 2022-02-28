‘Squid Game’ star shares his very dumb idea for season 2

The cast of Squid Game appeared at last night’s SAG Awards as the hit show celebrated its global success. By the time the curtain fell, it had broken new grounds as the first time actors in a non-English show scooped up SAG awards, with Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon winning for “Outstanding Performance” in their respective categories.

Squid Game went on to cap off a great night by beating out Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to pick up the ‘Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble’ award.

We know that the second season of Squid Game is coming, though details remain hazy as to how it’s going to work, given that almost all the main cast had died in brutal ways by the end of season one. But Jung-jae has an idea, which he explained while speaking with Variety On the Carpet:

“After we filmed Squid Game Season 1, we all got together brainstorming ideas for how to bring everybody back alive. My idea is the masked men carry all of them out as quickly as possible and do a surgery on them to keep them alive.”

Given the brutal and gory manner in which the characters died, these are going to have to be some very talented surgeons. While I’m sure Jung-jae is joking about this being a potential plotline, if it ever did come to pass, it’d be a huge mistake. For one, it’d cheapen the events of the first season, and it’d also undercut the tension of whatever’s happening in the second.

Perhaps the one thing we do know is that Jung-jae’s Gi-hun will be participating in a new round of the games. In an interview with People back in December, he said:

“I hope there’s some sort of twist that’ll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers. If it was predictable, it would be no fun. I have no idea what will happen or the scale of it, but the only thing [Hwang] did tell me was that Seong Gi-hun is going to be in the show again, and he’s going to be playing in the arena again.”

Fingers crossed the second season of Squid Game won’t be a retread of the first with new faces, though I can’t wait to see the sadistic games the contestants will be put through for the big prize.

But, right now, let’s just let Squid Game’s stars enjoy their success, even if their ideas for what should come next are kinda dumb.