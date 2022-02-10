As awards season approaches, the smash-hit Netflix series Squid Game will be making its theatrical debut in Los Angeles and New York.

According to Variety, the Korean drama series will air in its entirety on back-to-back Saturdays starting Feb. 12 at Netflix’s own Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades in LA and the Paris Theatres on West 58th street in New York.

All of these screenings will be open to the public who purchase tickets but will also be free for SAG-AFTRA members to come and check out ahead of the awards. On Feb. 12 the screening will kick off with episodes 1-4 at noon and the final five episodes will air the week later on Feb. 19 at the same time. Between episodes, viewers will have an hour-long intermission.

If You Loved Squid Game, Here Are 10 Shows To Watch Next 1 of 11

Click to skip Snowpiercer

Alice in Borderland

High-Rise Invasion

Re:Mind

Panic

Danganronpa: The Animation

3%

Gantz

Liar Game

Kaiji

Click to zoom

These screenings come in an effort for Squid Game to capture a Screen Actors Guild award. The series is currently nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jung Ho-Yeon, and a final award for its stunts.

Fans will know the result of these nominations when the winners of the SAG awards are announced on Feb. 27.

Squid Game continues to dominate months after first airing and quickly rising to become one of Netflix’s most popular series ever. If you somehow haven’t yet checked the show out, you can do so on Netflix or at one of these screenings.