Star Trek: Discovery season 3 reaches its ninth episode this week, with these promo images teasing that the mysterious illness facing Philipa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) is at the center of it. Last outing, Georgiou came clean to Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) about her blackouts and visions. In this next instalment, “Terra Firma, Part 1,” the Discovery crew will travel to a mysterious planet as part of their mission to find a cure for her condition.

These pics unfortunately don’t give us a sneak peek at this strange new world, though, as they’re all set aboard the ship. It looks like Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Georgiou will be going on the quest for a cure together, while the images also showcase Captain Saru (Doug Jones), Ensign Tilly Masterson (Mary Wiseman), Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Adira (Blu del Barrio).

See them for yourself in the gallery below:

The synopsis for the episode promises that the dynamic between Stamets and Adira will again be a focus this week, as the pair make a breakthrough when it comes to the big mystery of what caused The Burn, the incident that wiped out Starfleet’s supplies of dilithium.

“The U.S.S. Discovery crew journey to a mysterious planet in hopes of finding a cure for Georgiou’s deteriorating condition. Stamets and Adira make a stunning breakthrough with the newly acquired Burn data.”

It definitely feels like Discovery is working on writing out Georgiou by the end of the season. Is this to give Yeoh some time off for other projects, though, like a certain Section 31 spinoff that’s been in the works for ages now? It could be. If that’s the case, her condition might be key to setting up her very own show.

As the title suggests, “Terra Firma, Part 1” is the first half of a two-parter, which will conclude the following week. Don’t miss the next chapter of Star Trek: Discovery season 3 when it debuts on CBS All Access this Thursday, December 10th.