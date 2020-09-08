Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Gets A New Logo And Poster

CBS All Access has ramped up the marketing for Star Trek: Discovery season 3, dropping both a thrilling new trailer and a gorgeous new poster today that showcases the U.S.S. Discovery crew, plus a couple of new faces, taking control of their future… now that they’re in the far future.

And it’s in with the new, out with the old across the board as the show has got itself a fresh logo as well as a fresh setting for season 3. As you can see in the poster below, the previous logo has been swapped out for a completely different one, which reflects how the series has totally reinvented itself with the Discovery’s leap 1000 years into the future.

From left to right, the poster features Phillipa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Commander Saru (Doug Jones), Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala), Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), newcomer Adira (Blu del Barrio) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz).

The framing of the one-sheet also makes clear the new mission statement of Discovery. As the trailer explained, the Federation has practically collapsed by this period, due to a terrible event known as “The Burn,” but Burnham and her crew are going to keep the spirit of Starfleet alive by traveling through space righting wrongs and doing good. Hence the character proudly brandishing a torn Federation flag.

Del Barrio’s casting as Adira – who’s also glimpsed in the trailer – was previously announced last week, with Adira being the franchise’s first major non-binary character. Ian Alexander, meanwhile, is also joining the series as Gray, Trek‘s first prominent trans character.

Don’t miss Star Trek: Discovery season 3 when it premieres on CBS All Access on Thursday, October 15th. In the meantime, you can still catch some of the Star Trek Day celebrations – including various virtual panels – over at startrek.com/day.