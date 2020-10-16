CBS Announces Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Filming Starts Next Month

We’ve been confident that it was coming for a long time, but now it’s finally official. A day after its third run premiered on CBS All Access, the announcement has arrived that Star Trek: Discovery is getting a fourth season. And production is right around the corner.

The news was broken via a video featuring showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise and stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones. “We are back!” Kurtzman announced in the clip, with Martin-Green revealing that she’s “excited to be back on set… It’s going to be great to see everybody and I think we are really going to love on each other.” Jones likewise can’t wait to be reunited with the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, even if they do have to social distance, saying:

“I’m looking forward to the one thing I look most forward to when we get to come back for another season of Star Trek: Discovery and that is to be reunited with my family again, the Discovery family… To be in the same room again, even if we can’t hug each other right away. I don’t know how it’s all going to work, but I can’t wait.”

Martin-Green confirms in the video that production on the fourth season starts on November 2nd and also encourages folks to keep on watching season 3. Not that fans need any encouraging, mind you. The season 3 premiere has gone down a storm with critics and viewers alike, with everyone agreeing that it served as a brilliant relaunch of the series, now that Michael Burnham and company have arrived 1000 years into the future.

This announcement means that Discovery will be the first Trek show to return to work since the COVID-19 outbreak, excepting animated series Lower Decks, which has been able to keep going throughout. Picard season 2 was supposed to have started by now as well, but we’ve had no word on it lately. There’s still time for it to get cracking later this year, though. Strange New Worlds, meanwhile, is on course to go before cameras in early 2021.

In any case, make sure to do as Cmmdr. Burnham says and catch Star Trek: Discovery season 3 as it unfolds Thursdays on CBS All Access.