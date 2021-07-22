Star Trek: Picard Is Reportedly Getting 3 More Seasons

After premiering its first season early last year, Star Trek: Picard season 2 is on its way, with production on the next batch of episodes currently ongoing. So far, we’ve already got a teaser trailer for the run which promises that Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc is about to face off against another of his oldest foes – John de Lancie’s Q.

Though, as with all of modern TV Trek, it’s received some mixed responses over how it has depicted the iconic character’s twilight years, Picard has clearly been a big hit for the streaming platform that’s now known as Paramount Plus. Sure enough, the latest intel is pointing to the studio having renewed it through season 4. Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that three more seasons are in development.

It has previously been rumored that seasons 2 and 3 would be shooting back to back, but this is the first we’ve heard anything about a fourth season of the show. In fact, it’s worth noting that GFR hasn’t even heard that season 4 will be the last, so it’s feasible it could be picked up for more after that too. For now, though, we’re hearing there are three more seasons still to come.

That should provide plenty of time for Picard to tick off all the fan-pleasing comebacks we’re waiting on. The series is taking a slow-burn approach to bringing back the cast of The Next Generation. Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis appeared in season 1, with the aforementioned de Lancie and Whoopi Goldberg confirmed for season 2. LeVar Burton has teased he’s on board as well, so that leaves the likes of Michael Dorn, Wil Wheaton and Gates McFadden to reprise their roles for seasons 3 and 4.

All that’s been confirmed for now, however, is that we’ve got 10 more episodes to come when Star Trek: Picard season 2 lands on Paramount Plus sometime in early 2020.