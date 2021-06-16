Watch: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Reveals First Look At Q’s Return

Q is back! In April, Paramount Plus debuted the first teaser for Star Trek: Picard season 2 and, while it didn’t feature any actual footage from the upcoming run, it did contain a voiceover from John de Lancie, which promised that the iconic Next Generation guest star would be returning as Q in the sophomore outing of the Patrick Stewart series.

To mark Captain Picard Day this June 16th, the streamer has now unveiled our first proper trailer, which is made up of clips from season 2, including a look at Q in the flesh. The teaser even reveals the first moment Picard lays eyes on his old enemy again after so many years, with the interdimensional trickster appearing to Jean-Luc in his vineyard home.

Catch the thrilling promo via the tweet below:

New Star Trek: Picard Photos Reveal First Look At Season 1 Finale 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, they haven’t attempted to de-age de Lancie with makeup and CGI like they did with Brent Spiner’s Data in season 1, instead using the actor’s mature years to revamp the character’s look – Q’s now sporting white hair and a matching beard. Some fans may feel it doesn’t make sense for Q to age at the same rate as the human characters, but presumably he’s just assumed this form to match Picard’s own aged appearance, which he even makes a reference to in the promo.

As for why he’s turned up on Jean-Luc’s doorstep, the rest of the trailer teases that “time is broken,” a crisis that seems to throw the Starfleet legend and the crew of La Sirena for a loop. Likewise, the teaser’s stinger hints that Seven (Jeri Ryan) might not be as done with the Borg Collective as she’d like to be. No doubt an after-effect of her briefly becoming a Borg Queen in season 1.

This is a much-appreciated treat for Captain Picard Day, though it’s also kind of cruel for Paramount Plus to tease us like this as we won’t see Star Trek: Picard season 2 debut on the platform until 2022. Can time break for real so we can watch it now?