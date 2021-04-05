Watch: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser Reveals The Return Of [SPOILERS]

It’s First Contact Day, and Paramount Plus is hosting a major virtual celebration of the key date in Star Trek lore this April 5th. For starters, the event has brought us our first teaser for Star Trek: Picard season 2, which finally just entered production after a lengthy COVID-19-related delay. What’s more, this new promo reveals that an iconic Next Generation character will be back to cause more trouble for Sir Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc.

Yes, as the disintegrating Queen of Hearts playing card gives away, John de Lancie has been confirmed to be returning as Q in Picard season 2. This follows the actor’s recent guest spot as the trickster from the Q Continuum in the Lower Decks animated series and is de Lancie’s first time playing the role in live-action since Voyager ended in 2001.

Brent Spiner has likewise been announced to be back. He’s presumably not going to be portraying Data again, however, given the moving conclusion of season 1. Instead, he’ll no doubt be reprising the role of Dr. Altan Inigo Soong. Everybody on board La Sirena in the last episode has also been confirmed to return. So, that’s Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Santiago Cabrera as Rios, Isa Briones as Soji, Alison Pill as Dr. Jurati, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine.

New Star Trek: Picard Photos Reveal First Look At Season 1 Finale 1 of 7

Whoopi Goldberg was not mentioned in the press release that accompanied the trailer, however, despite the actress 100% being involved in season 2. We’re also pretty sure that some other Next Generation faces will be back, too. Jonathan Frakes stands a high chance of turning up as Will Riker, probably alongside onscreen wife Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. LeVar Burton has heavily hinted that he’s hopping aboard as Geordi La Forge as well.

You can catch the rest of the First Contact Day fun over at the official Star Trek website and as the trailer says, Star Trek: Picard season 2 is on course to arrive on Paramount Plus next year.