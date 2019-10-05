CBS Finally Reveals Premiere Date For Star Trek: Picard

We’ve been waiting to see the return of Jean-Luc Picard ever since Sir Patrick Stewart announced he was coming back as the Starfleet legend last fall. And now, we know that the wait is almost over as it’s been revealed at New York Comic-Con today that Star Trek: Picard will be with us in January. The 10-episode first season of the hotly-anticipated show will start airing on CBS All Access from January 23rd, 2020. After the premiere, new episodes will then debut every Thursday.

The Trek panel at NYCC also saw the release of another full trailer for the series, which teased more about the retired captain’s return to the stars with a new crew and a new mission. Oh, and a reunion with old friends Cmmdr. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) along the way. Plus, what looks to be a hallucination of Brent Spiner’s Data painting an ominous portrait.

Picard won’t be be totally focused on the past, however, as Stewart’s character will surround himself with fresh blood, too. In fact, the latest trailer gives us our best look yet at some of the new faces, including Allison Pill, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd and Isa Briones as the mysterious young woman who turns to Picard for help.

First Photos From Star Trek: Picard Debut 1 of 6

Patrick Stewart has previously stated that it was the strength of the story that convinced him to return and according to the star, Picard will deal with issues and themes that will reflect our modern world, promising that fans will be surprised by what’s in store for them in the series – in fact, they may even be so much as shocked, too.

It’s been over 17 years since we last saw Jean-Luc in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, and now there’s only a few months until he’s back on our screens with Star Trek: Picard, which arrives in January 2020.