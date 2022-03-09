‘Star Trek: Picard’ producer confirms season 3 has wrapped

Star Trek: Picard premiered its second season last week, with the season opener including the reunion of Patrick Stewart’s Picard with Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan, the reappearance of the Borg, and the long-awaited return of John de Lancie as the extra-dimensional Q. The stage is set for a fun season that’ll test Picard’s resolve, though with Q around, making any solid predictions is likely foolish.

No matter what is going to happen, don’t expect a neat resolution when this season ends. Production on the third season began immediately after the second, and has now wrapped. Producer Christopher Monfette has confirmed the news himself, though his announcement has an ominous tone to it:

And that’s a wrap on Season Three of #StarTrekPicard. As you watch and enjoy Season Two just know — the next and final chapter in Picard’s story is a truly remarkable thing. Beyond thankful to @TerryMatalas, the cast, crew and all our extraordinary writers who made it possible. — Christopher Monfette (@cwmonfette) March 8, 2022

Picard received a brand new synth body in the closing episode of the first season which apparently gave him a new lease on life. But there’s definitely a strong hint here that season three will end in his death, with mention of a “final chapter” sounding as if the venerated starship captain may finally have reached the end of the road.

It’s possible that the 81-year-old Stewart is eager to complete Picard’s story and give him the heroic send-off he deserves. Then again, age doesn’t seem to have slowed Stewart down one bit — as revealed by the recently released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, he is making a comeback as Charles Xavier a.k.a. Professor X.

However Picard ends, we are hopeful we’ll see him reunite with some much loved The Next Generation stars. Many of them have already made an appearance in this show, though Star Trek fans are particularly interested in seeing his on-again/off-again romance with Gates McFadden’s Beverly Crusher resolved.

Star Trek: Picard releases each Thursday on Paramount Plus.