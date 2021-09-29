Star Trek: The Next Generation Trends As Fans Mark Its 34th Birthday

Like many people, Star Trek: The Next Generation feels like ‘my’ Star Trek. It’s what I watched after school as a kid, the books I used to check out of the library, and I’ve even got a battered Worf action figure tucked away in a box somewhere.

Yesterday was the 34th anniversary of the show’s debut, with ‘Encounter at Farpoint’ premiering on a variety of syndicated channels back in 1987. The first episode saw impressive viewing figures of 27 million (with a 15.7% Nielsen rating), though both fans and critics had some issues with what would become iconic characters.

For example, The Washington Post said Patrick Stewart was a “grim bald crank who would make a better villain” and that Jonathan Frakes “verges on namby-pamby”. Fans also complained that Star Trek was now too politically correct, proving that some things never change.

But we all know that any first season wobbles were ironed out and The Next Generation became a truly beloved show. Here’s how fans marked the occasion online:

TONIGHT, THE 24TH CENTURY BEGINS!



Today in 1987, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" debuted with "Encounter at Farpoint," introducing Captain Picard, Commander Riker, and the crew of the USS Enterprise-D.#StarTrek pic.twitter.com/6SiWnu8CYk — TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) September 28, 2021

#StarTrekTNG I didn't discover Star Trek until 2012 but I immediately fell in love with the next generation and to this day I argue with other Star Wars fans that "no Star Trek is also good!" — Alistair of Alderaan (@SomeRebelScum) September 29, 2021

In honour of #StarTrekTNG trending due to its release date today… here she is 😊 pic.twitter.com/fW2Bt1TcIk — Sammy (@BuffyBoy83) September 28, 2021

Happy 34th anniversary to the @StarTrek debut of Miles O'Brien in "Encounter at Farpoint!"



Oh, and happy 34th anniversary to #StarTrekTNG, as well. 🥳🖖 pic.twitter.com/7UwPxJ34NY — Jay Stobie (@StobiesGalaxy) September 28, 2021

Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Reunites For Marina Sirtis' Birthday 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

#StarTrekTNG is trending because it's one year older today. Celebrate with a TNG-birthday present: this painting of the USS Enterprise-D. pic.twitter.com/o6088YsZxJ — Dan Voltz (@djvoltz1701) September 28, 2021

Q might have invented the foot-on-console-pose but Riker truly perfected it!



Happy Birthday #StarTrekTNG! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6AEa66g64x — Jörg Hillebrand (@gaghyogi49) September 28, 2021

#OTD in 1987 #StarTrekTNG premiered



Remember the 1st time you watched?

This friend convinced me watching ST & after 10min I texted her "I'm so into the show" & 2 seconds after a certain red head doctor shows up, I'm like "Do I need to tell you who's my favorite already?" 😊💙 pic.twitter.com/r5RDoesDVl — Gates McFadden Files (@GatesFiles) September 28, 2021

Happy TNG-Premiere Anniversary! Only 58 years before this outfit comes into fashion. #StarTrekTNG 🖖🪐 pic.twitter.com/ntNYiijIZb — David L. Strugar (@DavidTreks) September 28, 2021

In honor of the 34th anniversary of one of the seminal shows of my childhood, #StarTrekTNG, I feel the need to honor the hilariously bad cast photos from the pilot and season 1



I've seen better lighting and angles at the mall island Kinderfoto (which is why I love them so much) pic.twitter.com/qYGTQNgJR2 — Carl (@ListeningToFilm) September 28, 2021

Happy #StarTrekTNG birthday! One of the best sci-fi shows of all time, it premiered 34 years ago today, showing us all an optimistic, inspirational future pic.twitter.com/uA5m2aNZHb — Mike Hankins (@Hankinstien) September 28, 2021

The Next Generation has been revisited in Star Trek: Picard, whose second season is currently in post-production. Indications are that the show will resolve the friendship/rivalry between Picard and Q, possibly involving a trip to an alternative universe where things turned out very differently for the crew.

That’s set to air in February 2022, but if you’re in the mood for Star Trek: The Next Generation the entire show is available to stream on Paramount Plus.