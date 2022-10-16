‘Star Trek: Voyager’: The 10 best Seven of Nine episodes

Seven of Nine is one of the most popular and enduring characters the Star Trek franchise has ever produced. Played superbly by Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: Voyager charted her journey from unfeeling Borg drone to one of the most human characters in the show. We see her develop close relationships with Captain Janeway and the holographic Doctor while coming to terms with the crimes she committed while controlled by the Borg.

Voyager was full of excellent Seven moments, and fans’ immensely positive response to the character led her to dominate the show’s later years. With Ryan returning for the much-hyped third season of Star Trek: Picard, we can expect more exploration of Seven of Nine’s character. The following is a countdown of the 10 greatest Voyager episodes featuring her in a central role:

10. “Tsunkatse“

In “Tsunkatse,” Seven is forced to fight in televised gladiatorial combat against a host of alien opponents. The fights become increasingly dangerous, and ultimately she is manipulated into a death match against a man she has befriended. “Tsunkatse” may not be the greatest episode of Voyager ever filmed, but it does feature Seven putting that Borg super-strength to good use against WWE legend and Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

9. “Scorpion (Part 2)“

This is the episode that introduces us to Seven of Nine: Tertiary Adjunct of Unimatrix Zero One (but you may call her Seven of Nine), a scary-looking Borg drone working in an uneasy alliance with the Voyager crew. Jeri Ryan shows off her acting skills straight away, oozing menace as she acts as the Borg’s spokesperson. At the end of the episode, her link with the Borg Collective is severed, and Captain Janeway forcibly recruits her as Voyager’s newest (and most dangerous) crew member.

8. “The Raven“

This episode sees Seven continuing to adapt to her new life as a liberated Borg drone, eating for the first time and even trying her hand at creating a sculpture. It gives us a complicated mystery which reveals more of Seven’s backstory, showing us that her parents were scientists who irresponsibly ventured into unknown space with their child. The conclusion features a wonderful scene where Seven places her trust in Tuvok, the ship’s Vulcan security officer.

7. “Relativity“

This is a popular comedy episode that sees Seven traveling back and forth through time to stop a temporal bomb being planted on Voyager. We get treated to some great scenes, including Seven infiltrating Voyager’s bridge in a Starfleet uniform and a ping-pong tournament where the ball freezes mid-play. We also see the return of Captain Braxton of the Starfleet Temporal Integrity Commission, sent from the 29th century. Any episode that features the line, “Seven of Nine to Seven of Nine, what’s your status?” has got to be worth a look.

6. “Body and Soul“

Another comedic episode, here Seven and the Doctor are held prisoner by a xenophobic alien species who despise holograms. The Doctor must hide his program in Seven’s Borg implants, temporarily taking over her body. Jeri Ryan’s performance in “Body and Soul” is excellent as she perfectly emulates Robert Picardo’s distinctive speaking style and mannerisms.

5. “The Voyager Conspiracy“

Seven modifies her alcove to assimilate huge amounts of data while she sleeps. Inevitably, this turns out to be a very bad idea. She begins to see conspiracies everywhere, simultaneously believing that Janeway stranded Voyager in the Delta Quadrant on purpose and that Chakotay is planning to take over the ship. It is the final act of the episode where Seven steals a shuttle to try and escape that shows how close she and Janeway have become.

4. “Infinite Regress“

“Infinite Regress” showcases all of Ryan’s considerable acting ability. Malfunctioning Borg tech has split Seven’s mind into multiple personalities based on people she assimilated as a drone. Her schizophrenia manifests itself in the form of a snarling, meat-eating Klingon (who tries to mate with B’Elanna Torres), an excited child desperate to play with Naomi Wildman, and a Ferengi merchant eager to buy Voyager’s technology. Despite being a fun episode with many laughs, “Infinite Regress” had a serious side, forcing Seven to come to terms with the atrocities she had committed.

3. “Someone to Watch Over Me“

“Someone to Watch Over Me” sees the Doctor (himself a hologram) teaching Seven how to embrace her humanity. He does this through a series of holodeck programs about dating where Seven learns to dance, laugh, and make small talk. In introducing her to romance, the Doctor realizes he has got more than he bargained for when he falls in love with everyone’s favorite ex-Borg. The final scene where the Doctor apparently confesses his love to Seven is among the most tragic moments in the show.

2. “One“

In the last half of season four, a dangerous radiation cloud forces Janeway to place the whole crew in suspended animation while the ship passes through. The only two crewmembers unaffected are the Doctor and Seven. But for the ex-Borg drone used to hearing the thoughts of billions, as the days go by the loneliness becomes too much. When the Doctor goes offline, Seven must overcome her fears to keep the ship operational. A great episode that again shows Ryan’s acting prowess, “One” also features Seven trying to improve her social skills. In a simulation, she demands a holographic B’Elanna Torres to “describe the nature of your sexual relationship with Lieutenant Paris!”

1. “Drone“

A transporter accident sees Seven’s Borg nanoprobes merge with the Doctor’s mobile emitter to create a Borg baby from the 29th Century. This episode makes Seven into a mother as she nurtures her fast-growing child from a fetal drone into a young man, who is eventually named “One.” Seven begins to teach One how to be an individual as she prepares him for life aboard Voyager. However, the Borg quickly learn of One’s existence and send a Sphere to capture him and assimilate Voyager. In the final scene, One realizes he must die to prevent 29th Century technology from falling into the hands of The Collective. He refuses the Doctor’s lifesaving medical treatment despite Seven’s pleas. “Drone” is possibly the greatest Seven episode, and one of the most heart-breaking for the character.