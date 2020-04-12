Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 is in a unique position to use its place in the franchise’s timeline to connect to various other corners of the saga that come after it in continuity. This week’s episode, “Together Again,” for instance, turned out to be a hugely important one in the wider scheme of things as it managed to both hark back to the plot of Solo: A Star Wars Story and look forward to The Mandalorian season 2. And the key to both was the return of Darth Maul.

In the episode, Ahsoka Tano escapes from the prison cell she was incarcerated in at the hands of the Pyke Syndicate. She proceeds to search their facility and in doing so overhears the Pykes having a holo-conversation with Maul, who it becomes clear is their boss. We learn that Maul has faced a series of setbacks thanks to his former master Palpatine but he’s managed to pull it together and keep Mandalore in his grip while expanding his Shadow Collective underworld network.

Back in Solo, it was ultimately revealed that the ex-Sith was the mind behind the Crimson Dawn organization. In “Together Again,” a Pyke mentions how Maul likes to pit members of the Shadow Collective against each other. So, we can infer that both the Pyke Syndicate and the Crimson Dawn are part of his criminal empire. There are hopes we’ll see Maul again in live-action in some sort of follow-up to Solo on Disney Plus as well, but this has yet to be confirmed.

On the other hand, we definitely know that Ahsoka herself will be appearing in live-action on the streaming service in The Mandalorian season 2. And this Clone Wars episode sets the stage for that crossover. Here, Ahsoka reunites with Bo-Katan, whose sister Duchess Satine was once the ruler of Mandalore before Maul killed her and took control. She asks Ahsoka to help her in defeating the Dathormirian once and for all.

This is teeing up the Siege of Mandalore, the final arc of the season that will hopefully bring the show to a thrilling conclusion. It should also establish Ahsoka’s relationship with Mandalore and its people, which will likely factor into The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues Fridays on D+.