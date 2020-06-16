Star Wars: The Clone Wars Characters Reportedly Returning For New Animated Series

The story of Star Wars: The Clone Wars came to a close this year, but it looks like some of the characters from the popular animated series are returning in another show.

Dave Filoni finally got the chance to explore the long-awaited Siege of Mandalore story arc in the seventh and final season of his hit animated series. And the fans loved every moment of the epic adventure. With the Jedi Order destroyed and the Galactic Republic gone, Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex fake their own death and bury the rest of the 501st who assisted them on their venture to capture Darth Maul, thus bringing the Clone Wars to a definitive end. Alas, we still don’t know anything about the fate of these characters and last we saw them both, they were helping the crew of Ghost in Rebels on their missions to jeopardize the Empire.

We know that Ahsoka will be making her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, probably accompanied by Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla. According to a new report, though, that won’t be her only contribution to the galaxy far, far away in the near future. It would seem that Lucasfilm is developing a new animated series featuring both Snips and Captain Rex. This could either be the rumored spinoff series that would showcase the former Jedi Knight searching for Ezra Bridger in the Unknown Regions or a story that serves as a direct sequel to The Clone Wars.

Of course, since Rex is going to be involved, we’re willing to bet that this alleged animated show will center around the two unsung heroes of the former Republic as they go into hiding from the newly risen Empire, taking place after the events of the series finale, “Victory and Death.”

Tell us, though, would you be excited about a sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Sound off in the comments section below!