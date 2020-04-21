Star Wars: The Clone Wars Leak Teases A Tragic Conclusion

We’ve now got just three episodes left of Star Wars: The Clone Wars before its seventh and final season wraps. The show’s last ever arc, the fabled Siege of Mandalore, just kicked off in the previous installment, “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” and things will only get more thrilling, intense and dramatic as the weeks continue.

Official synopses have yet to be released for the final two outings, but these leaked descriptions seem pretty genuine – and they promise tragedy to come. First off, episode 11, “Shattered,” looks to intersect with the infamous events at the end of Revenge of the Sith, the dark fate that we’ve always known awaited the show’s characters – the execution of Order 66.

Here’s how the synopsis goes:

“After capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka’s journey to the Jedi Council is disrupted when Order 66 is declared.”

We know Ahsoka herself survives the massacre, but losing all her friends and fellow Force-users will affect the heroine enormously. For one, if she fails to reach the Jedi Council prior to their deaths, she won’t see her old master Anakin Skywalker again until she later encounters him as Darth Vader in Star Wars Rebels. Likewise, she’ll believe that she’s the last Jedi until meeting Ezra and Kanan in the sequel series.

As for the grand finale itself, ominously titled “Victory and Death,” this leaked description promises that the last episode will focus on Ahsoka and Captain Rex.

“Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.”

Like Ahsoka, we also know that Rex survives Order 66 and manages to overcome his clone programming and not follow Palpatine’s treachery. No doubt we’ll see that play out over the last couple of episodes.

The end is finally here for Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Don’t miss the next outing, “The Phantom Apprentice,” this Friday on Disney Plus. New episodes follow every Friday until the finale airs on Monday, May 4th AKA Star Wars Day.