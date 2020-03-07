Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cut A Very Gruesome Death From Season 7

The seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been everything that fans ever wanted and more, but Dave Filoni is apparently changing some of the plot details from the show’s original reels.

This final run will consist of 12-episodes, and the first three have thus far focused on the Clones against their fight with the Confederacy of Independent Systems. Since the show has promised to tie in the events that lead to Revenge of the Sith, the producers will have to quickly shift their focus to the Siege of Mandalore, the return of Ahsoka Tano, and the villainous Darth Maul.

Still, the mission to rescue Echo from the Separatists’ grasp had many action-packed and intense moments and managed to give us the full Clone Wars experience in 20 minutes. Though according to the folks at ScreenRant, the original story, as seen in the reels that were made available online a long time ago, could’ve run even longer.

For instance, when Wat Tambor has the rescue team (Anakin, Rex, and the Bad Batch) cornered, he sends forth the Decimator, a droid with the capability to target organic life forms in a room. The group manages to escape before the droid can do its job, but the initial version featured a gruesome death for one of Skako Minor’s native inhabitants, who gets utterly exterminated and leaves a trace of goo in his place.

For an animated series that’s targeted towards kids, The Clone Wars has always featured some extremely violent scenes, but since there are no disturbing effects, Filoni gets away with it every time. Perhaps that’s the reason they decided to cut out this part as well, though the incapacitated Echo still managed to give us a nightmarish sight.

At any rate, you can catch the first three episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 now or wait for the rest as they premiere every Friday on Disney Plus.