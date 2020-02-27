Star Wars: The Clone Wars came back last week with a final 12-episode run and fans are already hooked to the new storyline that focuses on Captain Rex as he searches for Echo, an Arc Trooper who served as a high ranking member of the 501st Legion and seemingly died in the previous seasons.

The last chapter in the story of the Clone Wars promises to tie-in the events of the animated series with Revenge of the Sith and set every character in their starting point at the beginning of George Lucas’ concluding entry in the Prequel Trilogy. The producers have also teased that they’ll explore the Siege of Mandalore with this final outing, with an epic confrontation between Ahsoka Tano and the villainous Darth Maul.

But as critical as those plot threads might sound, the seventh season of The Clone Wars actually had a more humble beginning and showed the armies of the Republic locked in their usual struggle with the Separatist fleet. After suffering heavy losses, Captain Rex and Commander Cody led a Clone commando squad to infiltrate a Separatist cyber center and figured out what’s allowing the Droid Army to counter their strategies.

In the next episode, titled “A Distant Echo,” Anakin and Rex will go to Skako Minor in an attempt to rescue Echo after realizing that his consciousness is being used by the Droid Army to predict the Clones’ strategy. But it would appear that they’re going to face a unique adversary on that planet; winged reptiles!

As seen in the clip above, Anakin tries to be peaceful with the people that ride these winged lizards, but they kidnap him, compelling one of the Clones in the Bad Batch to volunteer and try to save him midair, which should make for a really cool scene. This little teaser also features an interesting callback to Revenge of the Sith, when Rex picks up Anakin’s lightsaber, mirroring the scene where Cody picks up Obi-Wan’s lightsaber on Utapau.

At any rate, there should be more to the mystery of Echo being alive, so make sure to catch the next episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars tomorrow on Disney Plus.