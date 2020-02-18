We’re just days away from the debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, the long-awaited final run of the hit animated series that we never thought was going to happen. Following The Mandalorian, this is the second new bit of SW content that fans have Disney Plus to thank for, with the streaming service picking up the show after its original run ended on Cartoon Network back in 2013 and a shortened sixth season came from Netflix in 2014.

With the first episode arriving at the end of the week, Lucasfilm has now released the first clip from the premiere, titled “The Bad Batch.” Fittingly, then, this minute-long sneak peek introduces the titular defective batch of clones who make up Clone Batch 99. With the war taking a desperate turn, Captain Rex has had to call in the Bad Batch to help him on a high-risk mission.

For more, you can consult the synopsis for the episode below:

It’s the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. With the Republic on a losing streak, Captain Rex fears the Separatists are using stolen data to help predict the Grand Army’s every move. As the threat of defeat looms, Rex teams up with experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch. Together, they embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines to uncover the truth behind the Separatist victories in “The Bad Batch,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars making its debut this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 on Disney+.

The trailers have teased some exciting developments to come in the show’s final episodes, including a battle between Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul. There also looks to be ties to Revenge of the Sith, suggesting that season 7 might overlap with the events of Episode III. What’s more, at least one major Rebels easter egg has been spotted in the promos, so be sure to look out for more of them.

Running at 12 episodes long, Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 kicks off this Friday, February 21st on Disney Plus. Will you be tuning in, though? Let us know in the usual place down below.