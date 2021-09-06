Star Wars: Clone Wars Voice Actor Wants To Bring Back Asajj Ventress

Genndy Tartakovsky’s 2003 Star Wars: Clone Wars cartoon was (and is) incredible. The “micro-series” filled the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, meaning that prior to The Clone Wars, it was the only opportunity to see Anakin Skywalker’s life as a Jedi Knight. Simultaneously broadcast and released online, they were a big hit and won the Outstanding Animated Program Emmy in both 2004 and 2005.

But, after George Lucas decided that the CG The Clone Wars show would be canon, Tartakovsky’s show was relegated to mere visual inspiration and is now just a footnote. Now one of the Clone Wars voice actors has said she wishes there could be more.

Grey Griffin voiced Dark Side force user Asajj Ventress on Clone Wars, though when the character made the leap to The Clone Wars another actor took the part. Griffin revealed she has unfinished business when asked about whether she’d want to reprise the role:

“I would adore that. I am happy with the Asajj I got to play, though, just because I’m such a fan of Genndy Tartakovsky. He’s such a genius and allowed me to be part of so many of his wonderful creations, including something that’s coming up. I can’t say what it is yet, but he’s got a project in the works I’ve got a nice part in. I’m just glad he still continues to believe in me. “That’s my favorite Star Wars property. I don’t know, maybe I’m just partial to it because I was in it, but I just thought it was so beautiful. The original Clone Wars he did for Cartoon Network was so graphic and beautiful. It’s funny because our scripts were only like three pages long and I was like, ‘Wait, how long is this cartoon? 11 minutes, right? I only have three lines!’ It was just so gorgeous, it’s mostly animation and there’s not a lot of talking. It’s the same with Samurai Jack. There were these really short scripts and then you would just see this gorgeous animation… My Asajj was in my favorite Star Wars property ever, so I’m glad about that. I’m open to more!”

I’d like to see more Asajj Ventress too. Of the hundreds of saber battles throughout Star Wars media, my favorite is still her face-off with Anakin on Yavin IV. There’s a fantastic rhythm and tension to the fight, especially when it begins raining and the droplets fizz and crackle on their blades. Plus, it gives you a disturbing tease of Anakin going full dark side for the first time.

If you haven’t seen the 2003 Clone Wars show, definitely check it out. Despite the episodes being just three minutes long, they pack a lot in and the format puts side characters like Mace Windu, Kit Fisto, and General Grievous in the spotlight.

Star Wars: Clone Wars is available to stream on Disney+.