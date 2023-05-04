Star Wars Day delivers the hilarious ‘Ted Lasso’ crossover we didn’t know we needed

It’s easy to make comparisons between Star Wars and plenty of other franchises, but Ted Lasso definitely isn’t high on that list.

The two offerings couldn’t be any more different, with Ted Lasso providing optimism and life lessons in droves, as Star Wars leans on thrilling action sequences and, yes, war, to tell its far-reaching story. Despite the massive divide between the two, one fan found an instantly iconic connection between two surprising characters. You’d never expect to find much in common between Ted Lasso‘s Rebecca Welton and The Mandalorian‘s Grogu, but Twitter user @weltonandrose discovered the unexpected Ted Lasso/Star Wars crossover to end all crossovers.

May the 4th be with you…🌟

Enjoy this thread of Rebecca Welton as Grogu (Baby Yoda)#TedLasso #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/HBd4WvYvJa — Rachel (@weltonandrose) May 4, 2023

A delightful thread compiles several hilarious comparisons between Rebecca and Grogu, emphasizing the one trait shared by the pair of opposites. On top of their love for a tasty snack, the pair’s reactive emoting primes them for some truly legendary side-by-side shots.

Shouting out the unexpected, but thoroughly welcome joining of two beloved characters, commenters expressed their joy over the charming thread and showered @weltonandrose with praise and reaction gifs.

The delightful thread was so on-point, in fact, that Hannah Waddingham herself — our own Rebecca Welton — retweeted it, jokingly chastising @weltonandrose for “exposing” her Rebecca inspiration. She even included a shout-out to the Star Wars Day celebrations.

May the 4th be with you….a thread! 😂 Stop exposing my my RW inspiration! Busted! 😂 https://t.co/cXj0vEKJcS — Hannah Waddingham.💣 (@hanwaddingham) May 4, 2023

Grogu doesn’t rock nearly the variety of looks that Rebecca does in Ted Lasso, but the thread is cluing people into the two characters’ surprising similarities. And, considering how wonderful Ted Lasso is, and the massive fan base behind The Mandalorian, there are sure to be plenty of fans who hold both series’ close to their hearts.